Glympse Bio to Present Clinical Data at the AASLD 2020 Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glympse Bio (Glympse), a biotechnology company advancing the way diseases are understood, tracked, and treated, today announced that it will present clinical safety data from its First in Human healthy volunteer study, and data from a gene expression study of patients with advanced fibrosis at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) 2020 Annual Meeting taking place virtually on Nov. 13-16.

"We are developing our novel technology to better understanding progression of diseases, such as NASH, to improve disease detection and patient treatment," said Wendy Winckler, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Glympse Bio. "The data we are presenting at AALSD will demonstrate that our synthetic biosensors, which measure the activity of proteases associated with NASH, are safe and well-tolerated in healthy volunteers. Based on this data we're looking forward to advancing the program into pivotal studies in NASH."

Details are as follows:

Poster Number: 1550

Title: Safety and Tolerability in Healthy Volunteers of the Glympse Bio Test System-NASH Diagnostic

Presenter: Caroline Loew, Ph.D., President and CEO

Publication: Journal of Hepatology, November 2020 issue (page 941A)

Poster Number: 1516

Title: Hepatic Protease Gene Expression Analysis to Predict Advanced Fibrosis in Patients with NASH: a Cross-validation Study

Presenter: Sophie Cazanave, Ph.D., NASH Program Lead

Publication: Journal of Hepatology, November 2020 issue (page 918A)

About Glympse Bio

Glympse Bio is focused on better understanding diseases to transform disease detection and predict treatment response. Glympse is transforming the measurement of disease progression in vivo using bioengineered, tunable sensors that are designed for each protease-mediated disease. In October 2019, Glympse announced a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences to evaluate Glympse's technology as both a diagnostic and prognostic tool. Founded in 2015, Glympse Bio is an MIT spin-out from the laboratory of renowned bioengineer, Dr. Sangeeta Bhatia. Glympse is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.glympsebio.com.

Media Contact

Maggie Beller

Russo Partners, LLC

[email protected]

646-942-5631

SOURCE Glympse Bio

Related Links

http://www.glympsebio.com

