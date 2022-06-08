Glympse to Present Two Posters Demonstrating Novel Protease Biosensor Diagnostic Platform Detection of Hepatocellular Carcinoma at EASL ILC 2022

-Analysis demonstrating highly accurate detection (AUC ≥ 0.94) of HCC vs. Healthy in two independently tested, diverse cohorts of patients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glympse, a biotechnology company developing revolutionary technology to diagnose and monitor disease, today announced that it will have two poster presentations demonstrating that its novel protease biosensor diagnostic platform can detect hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress 2022 (ILC). The conference will be held from June 22-26 at ExCeL in London, United Kingdom.

HCC is the fifth leading cancer globally, and non-invasive diagnostic options are needed to improve early diagnosis for better treatment outcomes. Glympse has developed a novel diagnostic platform technology that utilizes biosensors and machine learning to measure protease activity in plasma samples and will present two analyses demonstrating the platform's ability to detect HCC. In poster #SAT564, Glympse will present results from a study of two independently tested, diverse cohorts of patients (n = 94) with known HCC vs. healthy controls, which determined Glympse's platform was effective at detecting HCC (AUC ≥ 0.94). In the second poster (#FRI236), Glympse utilized the platform technology to differentiate between plasma samples with diagnosed HCC and without HCC but with cirrhosis (n = 43 and 26, respectively). Results showed that the protease activity platform was effective at HCC detection (AUC = 0.93) and has potential future utility for early diagnosis, considering 72% of the HCC cases had early-stage tumors.

"Our data demonstrate that the Glympse protease-based diagnostic platform is showing very promising data in the early detection of HCC," said Tram Tran, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Glympse. "With proper validation, this technology could be used in surveillance strategies for earlier, easier, and more accurate diagnosis of HCC."

"The Glympse diagnostic platform continues to demonstrate highly accurate predictive capabilities for disease detection," said Caroline Loew, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Glympse. "Following our presentation at AASLD, in which we were able to predict NASH vs. healthy patients with 97% accuracy, these data at the EASL conference showcase the platform's ability to highly accurately detect HCC. We look forward to the continued validation of this platform, and of the measurement of protease activity, to accurately diagnose and monitor disease for patients in need."

Information regarding the two poster presentations can be found below.

Title: Novel and accurate measurement of differential protease activity in diagnosed HCC patients compared to non-HCC cirrhotic patients

Presented By: Amit Singal, M.D.

Poster Session: Non-invasive assessment of liver disease except NAFLD

Time/Date: June 24, 2022, 9:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. BST

Abstract #: FRI236

Title: Measurement of protease activity using novel plasma biosensors can accurately detect HCC

Presented By: Tram Tran, M.D.

Poster Session: Liver tumours: Clinical aspects except therapy

Time/Date: June 25, 2022, 9:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. BST

Abstract #: SAT564

About Glympse

Glympse is a biotechnology company focused on optimizing disease diagnosis and monitoring. The company is developing biosensor technology that, from a simple blood draw, can measure the activity of proteins that are uniquely involved in the progression of disease. Using proprietary machine learning algorithms, the Glympse biosensor protease activity assay data is used to generate real-time information about the disease. The lead indication for this technology is non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the most severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which is currently diagnosed through an invasive liver biopsy procedure. For more information, please visit www.glympsebio.com.

