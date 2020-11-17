Glynn Capital Hires Heather Loomis Tighe as Partner and Managing Director of Fund Strategy

Most recently, Heather was Managing Director and Head of BlackRock's Institutional Family Office Business in Canada and Head of the Family Office Business in the Western U.S. Prior to BlackRock, Heather was a Managing Director at JPMorgan, responsible for managing a $13 billion dollar Fixed Income Business across the Western and Central United States. She began her career as a proprietary equity trader at First New York Securities in Manhattan. Heather has regularly appeared in broadcast and online media.

David Glynn, President and Managing Director of Glynn Capital, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Heather to our team in the role of Managing Director of Fund Strategy. In this capacity, Heather will lead strategic investment and client initiatives for the firm. I have known Heather for the better portion of the past two decades. In every position Heather has held, she has brought an entrepreneurial style and laser focus. We understand the need for continuous evolution and advancement as a firm for the benefit of our investors. Heather's hire represents that continuous evolution to us."

Outside of work, Heather currently sits on the Advisory Board of Tompkins Conservation. She led the San Francisco Council of the Natural Resource Defense Council (NRDC) for five years and sat on their board for ten. She has been a spokesperson for sustainable investing and an advocate for women's empowerment and financial education throughout her career.

Heather graduated from Duke University and currently lives in San Francisco with her family.

Glynn Capital is focused on investments in leading private and public technology growth companies. The firm seeks to be long-term investors in a limited number of excellent companies with world-class management teams, sustainable business models, and long-term growth potential.

In addition to developing and implementing strategic priorities across the investment and investor landscape, Heather will lead the firm's global fundraising and investor relations effort.

Heather's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/heather-loomis-tighe-77082a/

Glynn Capital's Website: www.glynncapital.com

