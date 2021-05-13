Glyph Molecular Spirits & Creator's Cut Collect Gold and Silver Medals in 2021 Top Spirit Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular spirits manufacturer, Endless West, has continued its medaling streak at top blind tasting spirits competitions this year. Today, the company announced the addition of twelve new medals awarded to GlyphSpice , Glyph Royal , and Creator's Cut — a Kentucky Straight Bourbon style spirit developed by the company's subsidiary, Blank Collective.

Endless West's recent winnings include:

Glyph is the world's first molecular spirit made using flavor and aroma molecules from plants, fruits and yeasts. Since launching at the end of 2018, the brand released two new flavors, Glyph Spice and Glyph Royal and has continued to expand its distribution footprint across the U.S. Glyph Spice, a medium-bodied spirit with notes of nutmeg, cassia, oak spice, and caramel - was created as an homage to classic American bourbons. While the flavors of Glyph Royal — a full-bodied spirit with notes of coffee, dried fruit, burnt sugar, almond skin and sherry - was inspired by more traditional sherry cask aged Scotches.

There are a number of advantages to Endless West's methods compared to conventional wine and spirit production, including greater control and precision over the overall product experience, speed of new product development, and more efficient production methods. Where the typical distillation and barrel aging process for whiskey can take years to decades, Endless West can develop new variations in just days. This enables them to continuously refine the taste and quality of their spirits by incorporating consumer and trade insights into their process.

About Endless West

Endless West is a spirits company that uses innovative methods to create molecular spirits. Its first product, Glyph, is the first spirit of its kind to be created using pure flavor and aroma molecules extracted from more efficient sources in nature. Unlike conventional whiskeys, Glyph is made without any aging, which means significantly less water, land and CO2 emissions are used in its production process. Founded in 2015 by Alec Lee and Mardonn Chua, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has raised more than $34 million in total funding to date. Glyph is made and bottled by Endless West in the Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco, California. For more information, visit endlesswest.com/glyph.

About Blank Collective

Blank Collectiveis a manufacturer of private label alcoholic beverages, bulk spirits, and alcoholic concentrates. The company offers a full suite of branding, product development, and manufacturing services to customers who want to launch their own spirits brands. For more information, visit www.blankcollective.us , and contact [email protected] for distribution information.

About The London Spirits Competition

The London Spirit Competition is an annual judging of international spirits organized by the Beverage Trade Network. Now in its fourth year, the competition judges the entries on three primary criteria: quality, value and packaging on a 100-point scale. Spirits that scored 90 points or more are awarded gold medals. londonspiritscompetition.com

About The San Francisco Spirits Competition

Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) has become the most respected and influential spirits competition in the world. Emphasizing integrity and impartiality, the SFWSC takes great pride in ensuring that all entries are treated with equal care and consideration by their panels of carefully selected spirits-industry experts. The 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition was held at One Market Restaurant in San Francisco from April 1st through April 20th. The 2021 Competition was another record-breaking year with more than 3,500 entries from all corners of the world. sfspiritscomp.com

About The John Barleycorn Awards

John Barleycorn Awards honors the innovative distillers, writers, marketers, designers who cultivate the fertile traditions of the spirits industry. It is organized by The John Barleycorn Society— an assemblage of the world's top journalists and industry professionals who foster a modern approach to recognizing excellence in the spirits industry from seed to glass. Taste, print and digital marketing, package design, public relations, journalism, social media, event production, filmmaking, and bar design are some of the general categories judged by its select panels. barleycornawards.com

About The SIP Awards

The SIP Awards stands apart as the only internationally recognized consumer judging spirits competition. Catering to the opinions and palates of the discerning public, the SIP Awards presents a unique, spirit judging competition, unaffected by industry bias. For more information, visit sipawards.com

