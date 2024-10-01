Glytec and Ardent Partner to Boost Diabetes and Insulin Management Nationwide

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glytec, the technology pioneer in collaborative diabetes management and insulin dosing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) from the hospital to the home, is pleased to announce a partnership with Ardent Health, a leading provider of healthcare in growing mid-sized urban communities across the U.S. This partnership will advance diabetes and glycemic management for patients, improving safety, outcomes, and overall cost and quality of care across Ardent's network of hospitals and clinics.

Brad Hoyt, MD, chief medical information officer at Ardent, states, "We are committed to providing the highest quality care for patients, and partnering with Glytec enables us to offer innovative solutions that address one of the most critical health challenges today—diabetes. Glytec's technology will empower care teams to improve the safety and well-being of patients while delivering exceptional care."

As diabetes continues to affect millions of Americans, with more than 37 million people diagnosed and many more at risk, Glytec's cutting-edge technology signifies a major step forward in managing this widespread condition. With one-third of all hospitalized patients in the U.S. requiring insulin therapy to regulate high blood sugar during their stay, the impact of this partnership is impactful. The nature and importance of diabetes management in the hospital has also been underscored by recent hypo- and hyperglycemic hospital reporting mandates rolled out by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Jordan Messler, MD and chief medical officer of Glytec, states, "The key benefits of the partnership for patients, providers, and payor partners include:

Improved Patient Outcomes: Glytec's innovative technology uses data-driven algorithms to optimize insulin therapy, minimizing the risk of complications and reducing the length of hospital stays.

Streamlined Workflow for Clinicians: The integration of Glytec's system will enhance Ardent's clinical workflow, enabling healthcare professionals to deliver precise, patient-specific care, thus improving clinical efficiency.

Lower Costs of Care: By reducing the occurrence of adverse events such as hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia, Glytec's system will help drive down the overall cost of diabetes management."

The rollout of Glytec diabetes and insulin management technology will begin in key Ardent locations and expand to all facilities over the coming months.

About Glytec

Glytec's industry leading SaaS platform, trusted by 350+ hospitals, empowers collaborative diabetes management and insulin dosing, improving patient outcomes, reducing length of stay, and streamlining workflows while delivering a 6-8x ROI. The first-ever FDA-cleared cloud-based insulin management software is EMR-integrated, easy to set up, and validated by over 100 patents and over 100 publications. The Glytec Glucommander® solution, with clinical decision support, workflow alerts, patient monitoring, at-risk patient identification, and AI-driven analytics, is supported by a mission-driven team dedicated to helping healthcare leaders, clinicians and patients promote health equity and improve diabetes outcomes from hospital to home. We are on a mission, join us. For more information, follow Glytec on X (@Glytec) and LinkedIn, or visit www.glytec.com.

