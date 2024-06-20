Glytec and Major Health Partners (MHP) Unite to Empower Collaborative Diabetes and Insulin Management

BOSTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glytec, a leading diabetes and insulin management software company, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Major Health Partners (MHP), a renowned community-based hospital in Shelbyville, IN. This collaboration signifies a pivotal step forward in advancing diabetes care and underscores the shared dedication of both organizations to elevate patient safety and outcomes, cost of quality care, and the healthcare experience.

Glytec's Innovations in Diabetes and Insulin Management

"The partnership between Glytec and Major Health Partners is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in diabetes and insulin management," says Patrick Cua, Chief Executive Officer at Glytec. "By integrating Glytec's FDA-cleared Glucommander™ software, MHP aims to standardize insulin titration, reduce risks of severe hypoglycemia, and further its mission towards zero harm and cost-effective quality care."

"We are excited to implement Glytec's best-in-class solution for diabetes and insulin management," states Jordan Messler, Chief Medical Officer at Glytec. "This partnership not only signifies our dedication to advancing patient safety and outcomes but also underscores our commitment to growth and innovation within the healthcare industry while helping hospitals improve clinician workflows and achieve return-on-investment (ROI) on quality care solutions."

Glytec's program leads to reduced workflow and errors and a reduced length of stay for patients resulting in increased available ICU beds. The Glytec solution is backed by over 100 patents and 100 whitepapers and medical publications and empowers hospitals and healthcare organizations with personalized insulin dosing recommendations. With one-third of hospitalized patients requiring insulin therapy, this collaboration is poised to drive significant improvements in patient safety and outcomes.

MHP's Dedication to Patient-Centered, Collaborative Healthcare

"We hold Glytec in high regard as the best-in-class solution for insulin management within the hospital setting," says Don Barton, CTO, Major Health Partners. "We have a highly dedicated and enthusiastic team led by our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Paula Gustafson, who are ready to implement the Glytec program."

Dr. Gustafson played a pivotal role in facilitating the partnership with Glytec, which is merely the latest of Dr. Gustafson's strides toward quality improvement. Her leadership was also instrumental in the success of MHP's Cardio-Metabolic program, which has garnered recognition from esteemed organizations such as the Cardiometabolic Center Alliance and the Indiana State Board of Health for its exceptional results.

MHP, renowned for its dedication to patient-centered healthcare, is part of the Suburban Health Organization (SHO), a collaborative effort of thirteen community-based Indiana hospitals. This partnership reflects Glytec's ongoing commitment to collaborating with healthcare leaders to advance the standard of care for patients nationwide and addressing health inequities and social determinants of health to benefit patients, providers, and payors in the US healthcare system and systems abroad.

Preparing for the Future: Addressing CMS Mandates and the TEAM Payment Model

As we face the proposed CMS mandates, including the mandatory reporting of Severe Hypoglycemia and Severe Hyperglycemia events, and the rollout of the TEAM Payment Model in January 2026, it becomes even more imperative for us to stand together and empower our partners with the tools, insights, and support needed to navigate these changes seamlessly.

About Glytec

Glytec's industry leading SaaS platform, trusted by 350+ hospitals, empowers collaborative diabetes management and insulin dosing, improving patient outcomes, reducing length of stay, and streamlining workflows while delivering a 6-8x ROI. The first-ever FDA-cleared cloud-based insulin management software is EMR-integrated, easy to set up, and validated by over 100 patents and over 100 publications. The Glytec Glucommander® solution, with clinical decision support, workflow alerts, patient monitoring, at-risk patient identification, and AI-driven analytics, is supported by a mission-driven team dedicated to helping healthcare leaders, clinicians and patients promote health equity and improve diabetes outcomes from hospital to home. We are on a mission, join us.

For more information, follow Glytec on X (@Glytec) and LinkedIn, or visit www.glytec.com.

About Major Health Partners (MHP)

Providing Friendly, Patient-Centered Healthcare in Shelbyville, IN

Major Health Partners is a leading healthcare provider for patients, not only in Shelby County, Indiana but also from the southeastern part of the state. Since 1924, Major Health Partners has grown to offer a wide spectrum of services, leading the region in many areas of healthcare delivery. We provide quality care through our unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, modern facilities, and personal service. We give you all the advantages found at large urban hospitals, combined with genuine personal service.

MHP was accredited in Quality and Safety by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) and Awarded the Top 100 Hospitals by The Chartis Group in 2023.

MHP is also a proud partner of Suburban Health Organization (SHO), which is comprised of thirteen community-based Indiana hospitals working together to improve access to the highest quality healthcare possible. Incorporated in 1994, SHO serves its members by providing a collaborative forum to facilitate desired integrations and outcomes, while allowing care to remain local and preserving deep-rooted ties to hospital communities. For nearly 30 years, this synergetic group has created value by forming shared services, leveraging combined purchasing power, sharing best practices, and founding innovative solutions to some of healthcare's biggest challenges.

For more information, visit https://www.mymhp.org/

SOURCE Glytec