Glytec and University Hospitals (UH) Forge Strategic Partnership

BOSTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glytec, whose industry leading SaaS platform empowers collaborative diabetes management and insulin dosing from the hospital to the home, is pleased to announce a partnership with University Hospitals (UH), a leading academic medical center and community hospital network based in Cleveland, Ohio. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the advancement of diabetes care and underscores both organizations' momentum and commitment to improving patient outcomes, quality of care, cost of care, and the patient experience.

Dr. Peter Pronovost, Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at UH and global leader in patient safety and quality improvement, played a pivotal role in facilitating this partnership along with Dr. Betul Hatipoglu, Vice Chair for UH System Clinical Affairs & Medical Director for UH Diabetes and Metabolic Center. Together, their transformational leadership and dedication to enhancing healthcare delivery have been instrumental in driving initiatives aimed at optimizing patient care processes and experiences, including the integration of innovative technologies like Glytec's FDA-cleared Glucommander® solution.

"We are very excited for this partnership and eager to implement the Glytec solution to positively impact patient outcomes, experience, and quality of care in our journey toward Zero Harm," declared Dr. Pronovost, who leads strategic initiatives to improve value across the UH health system.

Through this strategic alliance, Glytec will deliver its insulin management software platform first to UH Cleveland Medical Center, empowering healthcare professionals with the tools needed to advance insulin management and improve patient care. Glytec's software platform, built on over 100 patents and over 100 whitepapers and medical publications, leverages evidence-based algorithms and real-time data analysis to personalize dosing for all insulin-requiring patients. One-third of all hospitalized patients nationally require insulin therapy to regulate high blood sugar during their stay,[1] which reduces the risks of severe hypoglycemia, severe hyperglycemia, and other diabetes-related complications in alignment with CMS' Hospital Harm eClinical Quality Measures (eCQMs) and new proposed rule to mandate reporting of measures related to Severe Hypoglycemia and Severe Hyperglycemia for the CY 2026 reporting period.[2]

Glytec's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jordan Messler, echoed the significance of Dr. Pronovost's contributions, emphasizing, "Dr. Pronovost's leadership and commitment to improving patient safety sparked my interest in quality improvement. His work nationally and at his institution aligns perfectly with Glytec's mission to make insulin therapy safer and more effective. We are honored to collaborate with him and University Hospitals to drive positive change in diabetes management."

This partnership highlights Glytec's commitment to collaborating with healthcare leaders and institutions to advance the standard of care for patients and continue to innovate in the diabetes technology sector. By harnessing the expertise of Drs. Pronovost and Hatipoglu, as well as the clinical excellence of University Hospitals, Glytec aims to further revolutionize diabetes management and improve patient outcomes on a national scale.

About University Hospitals

University Hospitals (UH) is a nationally recognized academic medical center and network of hospitals, outpatient centers, and primary care physicians serving patients throughout Northeast Ohio. UH provides comprehensive medical care and contributes to medical research and education. UH's mission is to heal, to teach, and to discover, and its vision is Advancing the Science of Health and the Art of Compassion. With a commitment to patient-centered care and innovation, UH delivers world-class healthcare to the communities it serves.

About Glytec

Glytec's industry leading SaaS platform, trusted by 350+ hospitals, empowers collaborative diabetes management and insulin dosing, improving patient outcomes, reducing length of stay, and streamlining workflows while delivering a 6-8x ROI. The first-ever FDA-cleared cloud-based insulin management software is EMR-integrated, easy to set up, and validated by over 100 patents and over 100 publications. The Glytec Glucommander® solution, with clinical decision support, workflow alerts, patient monitoring, at-risk patient identification, and AI-driven analytics, is supported by a mission-driven team dedicated to helping healthcare leaders, clinicians and patients promote health equity and improve diabetes outcomes from hospital to home. We are on a mission, join us.

SOURCE Glytec