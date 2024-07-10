Glytec Announces Major Deals and Continued Market Leadership in Diabetes Care

Glytec Adds New Wins in 1H 2024 to Drive Inpatient Diabetes Market Momentum and Leadership

BOSTON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glytec, the only provider of cloud-based insulin management Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions across the continuum of care, proudly announces significant new client partnerships in 1H 2024, reinforcing its position as the market leader in meeting the needs of the growing healthcare industry and diabetes technology market.

Glytec's market leadership and momentum was on display in 1H 2024, adding 11 new deals, including 2 new major clients, 3 health system expansions, and 6 renewals from satisfied clients with an average growth of 54%.

"These deals add to why over 350 hospitals recognize Glytec's ability to address the top hospital challenges in 2024, including patient safety, profitability and cost of care, nurse and provider workflow, and revenue growth through increased patient throughput and reduced ICU length of stay," stated Pat Cua, Glytec CEO.

Hospitals are under increased pressure to improve patient safety and outcomes in the area of diabetes care, as demonstrated by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed mandate for hospitals to report incidences of severe hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia, an area for which Glytec has long been an advocate. Glytec's FDA-approved Glucommander® solution and enhanced analytics have demonstrated a 6-8x Return-On-Investment (ROI) for clients as evidenced by studies showing an average 3.2 days reduction in ICU length of stay,[1] a 99.8 percent reduction in frequency of severe hypoglycemia,[2] a 35-68 percent reduction in readmissions,[3] and annual savings of over 7 million dollars per 600 beds,[1] amongst other independently verified findings.

Glytec's industry-leading software addresses timely, critical challenges for the healthcare industry. One-third of all hospitalized patients require insulin therapy to regulate high blood sugar during their stay.[4] More than 2 million patients each year experience an adverse event in the hospital leading to hypoglycemia, costing the healthcare system over 8 billion dollars. Yet nearly one-third of hospitals have no glucose management metrics, and 59 percent do not have an automated method of pulling data on rates of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia.[5]

The market demand for Glucommander® is surging, and these wins validate the growing market need for Glytec's current and expanding suite of solutions.

About Glytec

Glytec's industry leading SaaS platform, trusted by 350+ hospitals, empowers collaborative diabetes management and insulin dosing, improving patient outcomes, reducing length of stay, and streamlining workflows while delivering a 6-8x ROI. The first-ever FDA-cleared cloud-based insulin management software is EMR-integrated, easy to set up, and validated by over 100 patents and over 100 publications. The Glytec Glucommander® solution, with clinical decision support, workflow alerts, patient monitoring, at-risk patient identification, and AI-driven analytics, is supported by a mission-driven team dedicated to helping healthcare leaders, clinicians and patients promote health equity and improve diabetes outcomes from hospital to home. We are on a mission, join us.

For more information, follow Glytec on X (@Glytec) and LinkedIn, or visit www.glytec.com.

Sources

