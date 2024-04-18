Glytec Announces Support for Landmark New CMS Measures to Improve Diabetes Reporting

New CMS Mandate on Diabetes Harm Measures Impacting Patients and Providers to Drive Outcomes and Health Equity

BOSTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glytec , whose industry leading SaaS platform empowers collaborative diabetes management and insulin dosing from the hospital to the home, announces a major step forward in its advocacy and partnership efforts to drive excellence in diabetes care and a commitment to enable hospitals and providers to measure and improve outcomes for patients.

Recently, CMS proposed the addition of two new mandatory electronic clinical quality measures (eCQMs) related to Severe Hypoglycemia and Severe Hyperglycemia for the CY 2026 reporting period. The proposed rule change issued on April 10, 2024, impacts hospitals through the Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting (IQR) program. These measurements are published, used by various agencies and organizations for reimbursement purposes, and provide market guidance on hospital safety and quality. You can read more about the proposed rule and access the full text on the CMS website.[1]

Dr. Bruce Bode, co-founder of Glytec and world-renowned diabetologist, who pioneered glucose management protocols in hospitals noted, "Robby Booth and I founded Glytec to innovate beyond the manual paper protocols used by hospitals, and over the last 15 years we have developed industry-leading technology to measure and improve outcomes in hospital diabetes care. We are proud to align with industry experts, partners, clients, and CMS in supporting measures to advance diabetes care, reduce health inequities, and move beyond antiquated, paper-based solutions."

Glytec's advocacy effort, "Championing Change," has partnered with industry trade groups and key opinion leaders to advance our mission to revolutionize healthcare and health economics by empowering clinicians through data and insights. These efforts have produced the first ever FDA-cleared software to manage insulin, are supported by 106 patents and over 100 clinical publications, and now through collaboration with U.S. Congress, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the White House, we have taken another important step in helping to advance reporting and care standards for patients across the nation.

Reacting to the recent CMS news, Dr. Greg Maynard, Chief Quality Officer at UC Davis Medical Center, and nationally recognized expert in hospital quality improvement noted, "Diabetes and glycemic control experts have long advocated for standardized glycemic control measures, and CMS's introduction of glycemic measures in 2023 was a pivotal step. Making these measures mandatory will raise awareness and make glycemic control and hypoglycemia rates transparent and available to the public. Mandatory public reporting will provide an impetus to improve diabetes and hyperglycemia care and serve as a foundation for deeper analytics that hospitals will need to drive improvements in care delivery."

The mandatory measures are related to glucose and diabetes management, which have been significant challenges for the healthcare industry. One-third of all hospitalized patients require insulin therapy to regulate high blood sugar during their stay.[2] More than 2 million patients each year experience an adverse event in the hospital leading to hypoglycemia, which according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) costs the healthcare system over 8 billion dollars. Most patients impacted have diabetes and are subject to a 3 times higher likelihood of hospitalization, 2.6 times higher healthcare costs, and health inequities including disproportionate outcomes due to racial and ethnic minority status, low income, low education, and age.[3]

Yet nearly one-third of hospitals have no glucose management metrics, and 59 percent do not have an automated method of pulling data on rates of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia.[4] Many hospitals still rely on dated, manual methods for managing blood glucose and don't have tools to measure and improve outcomes across their patient populations, leaving them decades behind best practices and tools.

"Our mission and solution are trusted by over 350 forward-thinking hospitals who have partnered to measurably improve patient outcomes and clinical workflows, and to decrease hospital stays, readmissions, and cost of care. While there is still work to be done, we are proud to continue to be at the forefront of advancing glucose and diabetes care along with our hospital partners," said Dr. Jordan Messler, Chief Medical Officer of Glytec.

Glytec's goal is simple: to ensure that every hospital has FDA-approved tools to safely achieve diabetes excellence for their patients and providers. Stay up to date on all the details about the new quality reporting metrics and learn what you can do to prepare at www.glytecsystems.com.

