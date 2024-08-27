Glytec Expands Global Collaboration with Roche to Revolutionize Hospital Diabetes Management

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glytec, a trailblazer in diabetes and insulin management software, announced today the expansion of its collaboration with Roche, a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. The collaboration will allow the use of Glytec's software in connection with Roche's smart-device hospital blood glucose system, cobas® pulse, in US and world-wide markets where both solutions are available.

Transforming Global Hospital Diabetes Management

Glytec recognizes the significance of inpatient diabetes care and is committed to leveraging its expertise and innovative solutions to address this critical aspect of global healthcare delivery. Glytec's flagship insulin dosing decision support software, Glucommander®, has received widespread recognition in the U.S. for its effectiveness in addressing the challenges of inpatient diabetes care. Glytec's advanced analytics and decision support capabilities unlock valuable insights into treatment effectiveness, empowering healthcare providers to optimize glycemic management strategies and improve outcomes.

A Commitment to Improved Patient Safety and Outcomes

"Diabetes knows no borders, profoundly impacting hospital diabetes management and patient outcomes worldwide," said Robby Booth, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Glytec. "We are proud of our expanded collaboration with Roche, which reaffirms our commitment to addressing this critical healthcare challenge for patients, providers, and payors and positively impacting lives worldwide."

Pioneering the Future: Meeting New Regulatory Demands in Diabetes Care

As healthcare providers face new regulatory pressures, including the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recent mandate for hospitals to report incidences of severe hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia[1] and imposing financial penalties for non-compliance, it is crucial to unify efforts and empower our partners with the necessary tools, insights, and support to reduce patient harm by advancing clinical practices and reporting transparency. This collaboration aligns with Glytec's mission to empower collaborative diabetes and insulin management. By leveraging Roche's global presence and Glytec's established track record, the collaboration seeks to elevate patient safety, enhance the cost-effectiveness of care, and drive improved outcomes worldwide.

About Glytec

Glytec's industry leading SaaS platform, trusted by 350+ hospitals, empowers collaborative diabetes management and insulin dosing, improving patient outcomes, reducing length of stay, and streamlining workflows while delivering a 6-8x ROI. The first-ever FDA-cleared cloud-based insulin management software is EMR-integrated, easy to set up, and validated by over 100 patents and over 100 publications. The Glytec Glucommander® solution, with clinical decision support, workflow alerts, patient monitoring, at-risk patient identification, and AI-driven analytics, is supported by a mission-driven team dedicated to helping healthcare leaders, clinicians and patients promote health equity and improve diabetes outcomes from hospital to home. We are on a mission, join us.

