Glytec Joins Leapfrog's Partner Advisory Committee to Advance Patient Safety and Improve Inpatient Diabetes Management

Collaboration to Drive Healthcare Innovation Amidst Industry Urgency

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glytec, the leading provider of diabetes and insulin management software as a service (SaaS), is excited to announce its collaboration with The Leapfrog Group through its Partner Advisory Committee (PAC). This partnership represents a significant step forward in enhancing patient safety, reducing care costs, and improving outcomes in inpatient diabetes care, and aligns with new reporting mandates recently announced by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

In 2009, Leapfrog formed the Partners Advisory Committee, an exclusive group of national and regional health plans, hospital systems, and enterprise vendors. These organizations advise Leapfrog on key industry trends and collaborate on a number of partner-driven initiatives.

Together, Glytec and The Leapfrog Group are committed to increased engagement of consumers, health professionals, and organizations in integrating Leapfrog Hospital Survey results into their health care decisions and quality improvement initiatives.

Through this partnership, Glytec aims to increase its work with industry leaders to develop and implement strategies that optimize inpatient diabetes management, yielding a high return on investment (ROI) through reduced costs and increased ICU bed availability.

As diabetes continues to affect millions of Americans, with more than 37 million people diagnosed and many more at risk, Glytec's cutting-edge technology signifies a major step forward in managing this widespread condition. With over 30% of all hospitalized patients in the U.S. requiring insulin therapy to regulate high blood sugar during their stay, the impact of this partnership is impactful. The nature and importance of diabetes management in the hospital has also been underscored by recent hypo- and hyperglycemic hospital reporting mandates rolled out by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Pat Cua, CEO of Glytec, highlighted the broader implications of enhancing inpatient diabetes care: "Inpatient diabetes management is a cornerstone of healthcare delivery, with effects that extend beyond hospital walls. By managing diabetes effectively during hospitalization, we can significantly improve patient outcomes, increase hospital throughput, reduce complication risks, and enhance the overall cost and quality of care. Glytec is proud to partner with The Leapfrog Group to advance patient safety and establish a new standard for diabetes care."

The Leapfrog Group joined forces with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) to launch the Recognized Leader in Caring for People Living with Diabetes program. This first-ever national recognition initiative will honor hospitals that provide safe and high-quality care for individuals living with diabetes. The 2025 Recognized Leader in Caring for People Living with Diabetes application is now open.

"We are thrilled to welcome Glytec to the Partner Advisory Committee! Glytec's expertise in diabetes management and dedication to patient safety will greatly enhance our collaborative efforts to improve cost-effective health care delivery. Their participation will provide valuable industry insights that will lead to meaningful advancements in patient care," said Leah Binder, President and CEO at The Leapfrog Group.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American healthcare. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

About Glytec

Glytec's industry-leading SaaS platform, trusted by 350+ hospitals, empowers collaborative diabetes management and insulin dosing, improving patient outcomes, reducing length of stay, and streamlining workflows while delivering a 6-8x ROI. The first-ever FDA-cleared cloud-based insulin management software is EMR-integrated, easy to set up, and validated by over 100 patents and over 100 publications. The Glytec Glucommander® and Command Center suite of solutions, with clinical decision support, workflow alerts, patient monitoring, at-risk patient identification, and AI-driven analytics, are supported by a mission-driven team dedicated to helping healthcare leaders, clinicians and patients promote health equity and improve diabetes outcomes from hospital to home. We are on a mission, join us.

For more information, follow Glytec on X (@Glytec) and LinkedIn, or visit www.glytec.com.

