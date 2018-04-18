GM Announces $16.5 Billion Revolving Credit Facility

The renewed facility consists of a $10.5 billion five-year facility, a $4.0 billion three-year facility, and a $2.0 billion 364-day facility. GM has allocated the $2.0 billion 364-day facility for exclusive use by GM Financial. Total available credit to the Automotive segment under the facility remains unchanged at $14.5 billion.

A total of 47 financial institutions from 15 countries participated in the broadly syndicated transaction, underscoring the global scope of GM's operations.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com

