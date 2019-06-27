GM Announces 2019 Q2 Earnings Conference Call Details

DETROIT, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) will announce its second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, Aug. 1.

A press release, financial highlights and presentation slides will be available on the company's Investor Relations website, http://investor.gm.com, in the Earnings Release section and on GM's media website, http://media.gm.com, at 8 a.m. EDT Aug. 1.

At 10 a.m. EDT GM will host a conference call for financial analysts to review the results and answer questions. The call-in numbers are:

888-808-8618 (U.S.)

+1-949-484-0645 (international/caller-paid)

Conference Call Name: GM Earnings Call

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. Audio webcast and taped replay information will be available on the GM Investor Relations website.

The company's subsequent quarterly earnings announcements dates are:

Q3 2019 — Oct. 29, 2019 .

. Q4 2019 — Feb. 5, 2020 .

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around.

