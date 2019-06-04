GM Announces Preliminary Voting Results at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

DETROIT, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today at its annual meeting of shareholders the preliminary results of voting, representing 90 percent of shares eligible to be voted.

Item 1: Election of directors.

Average percentage of votes cast "for" each

director nominee 99%

Item 2: Advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation.

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 2 97%

Item 3: Ratification of the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2019.

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 3 99%

Item 4: Shareholder proposal regarding independent board chairman.

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 4 37%

Item 5: Shareholder proposal regarding lobbying communications and activities.

Percentage of votes cast "for" Item 5 29%

The Board and its committees will consider the results of today's votes when evaluating the company's governance and compensation practices.

Final voting results will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and posted to www.gm.com once they are certified by the independent inspector of elections.

