GM Declares Quarterly Dividend

DETROIT, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a second-quarter 2024 cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.12 per share payable June 20, 2024, to all common shareholders of record as of the close of trading on
June 7, 2024.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, CadillacBaojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in safety services and connected vehicle technology, can be found at https://www.gm.com

