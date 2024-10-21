GM declares quarterly dividend

News provided by

General Motors Company

Oct 21, 2024

DETROIT, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors (NYSE: GM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth-quarter 2024 cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.12 per share payable Dec. 19, 2024, to all common shareholders of record as of the close of trading on
Dec. 6, 2024.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's BuickCadillacChevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

