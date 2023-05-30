GM Defense and Black Sage Technologies Sign Teaming Agreement

News provided by

GM Defense LLC

30 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Defense and Black Sage Technologies announced a teaming agreement to explore the development of a Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) solution for use on GM Defense military vehicles provided to global defense and government customers at Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CANSEC) 2023. The two companies will collaborate on the research, development and market viability of a C-UAS solution, on properties such as the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV).

Continue Reading
Black Sage Logo
Black Sage Logo

While at CANSEC 2023, GM Defense will showcase a four-seat ISV Multi-Mission and Logistics vehicle equipped with Black Sage's Sawtooth™ C-UAS, featuring open architecture software and hardware platforms that deliver data fusion, automated target recognition, threat evaluation, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance functionality. Additionally, the C-UAS solution offers kinetic and non-kinetic effectors that utilize Black Sage's groundbreaking Command and Control System, DefenseOS.

"We understand how critical optionality is for our customers, who look for ways to outmaneuver increasingly complex threats from around the globe," said Steve duMont, GM Defense president. "Our teaming agreement with Black Sage helps us offer greater flexibility to warfighters while continuing to develop mobility solutions that perform in diverse environments. This collaboration enables GM Defense and Black Sage to leverage the synergies of our respective companies, extend battlefield capabilities and showcase solutions that can drive mission readiness."

"We are excited to partner with GM Defense to advance our On-the-Move C-UAS solution. GM Defense's expertise in vehicle design and manufacturing, combined with our experience in C-UAS technology, will allow us to deliver a solution that is both effective and reliable," said Ann Wood, Black Sage president. "This agreement is a significant milestone in our efforts to provide our customers with the best possible protection against the growing threat of unmanned aerial systems."

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the GM Defense booth 101 inside the EY Centre in Ottawa, Canada during CANSEC from May 31 to June 1, or visit www.gmdefensellc.com to learn more.

About GM Defense LLC 

GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, and autonomy and connectivity solutions to global defense, security, and government markets. The exceptional reliability of GM Defense's technologies results from decades of proven performance and billions of dollars spent in independent research and development by its parent, General Motors, a world leader in global design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit www.gmdefensellc.com.

About Black Sage

Black Sage, a division of High Point Aerotechnologies, develops and integrates state-of-the-art counter autonomous system solutions serving military, internal security, and critical infrastructure protection missions. The company's DefenseOS® threat management software platform, combined with its Sawtooth™ modular sensor and effector solution, delivers user-friendly automation, AI target discrimination and threat evaluation, mesh network capability, and systems of systems integration. Black Sage leverages its open architecture framework and the company's deep experience across urban, expeditionary, and remote environments to deliver industry-defining C-UAS capabilities for our customers.

SOURCE GM Defense LLC

Also from this source

GM Defense Names Hendrick Motorsports 2022 Supplier of the Year

GM Defense President Steve duMont Named to Elite 2023 Wash100 List

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.