GM Defense and Medal of Honor Foundation Announce Strategic Partnership at AUSA to Advance Warfighter Readiness and Inspire Citizenship

The strategic alliance establishes cooperation to preserve the Medal of Honor's legacy, promote its core values, and integrate the MOHF mission—to Educate, Connect, Inspire, Preserve, and Support—with GM Defense's dedication to national service and technological innovation.

"The Medal of Honor Recipients represent the pinnacle of courage, sacrifice, and selfless commitment—values that are deeply embedded in the mission of GM Defense and General Motors," said Steve duMont, President of GM Defense. "This partnership allows us to align our corporate commitment to national service with the Medal of Honor's enduring legacy. We are honored to support the Recipients in sharing their powerful stories of citizenship, integrity, and valor, which inspire our employees and the communities we serve."

The MOU details four key objectives for the collaboration:

Supporting the Mission: Providing direct support to Medal of Honor focused activities, ensuring the continuation of programs that align with its core mission pillars.

Providing direct support to Medal of Honor focused activities, ensuring the continuation of programs that align with its core mission pillars. Celebrating Medal of Honor Recipients: Leveraging GM Defense's communications platforms, events, and resources to promote initiatives dedicated to celebrating Recipients and highlighting their service.

Leveraging GM Defense's communications platforms, events, and resources to promote initiatives dedicated to celebrating Recipients and highlighting their service. Sharing the Recipient Legacy: Creating unique opportunities for Medal of Honor Recipients to associate with GM and GM Defense brands, sharing their lived experiences of valor to foster a renewed sense of purpose and commitment among company teams.

Creating unique opportunities for Medal of Honor Recipients to associate with GM and GM Defense brands, sharing their lived experiences of valor to foster a renewed sense of purpose and commitment among company teams. Highlighting Innovation for Warfighters: Increasing awareness of GM Defense's advanced technologies by strategically aligning Recipient narratives and engagements with the development and deployment of solutions, demonstrating their direct impact on warfighter safety, mobility, and mission success.

"Medal of Honor Recipients continue their service long after their military careers end, engaging with communities nationwide to share the Medal's enduring values of courage, sacrifice, and service above self," said John Shertzer, Executive Director of the Medal of Honor Foundation. "The vital support from GM Defense strengthens that mission, enabling us to extend the Medal's reach beyond classrooms and into boardrooms, neighborhoods, and communities. Together, we are connecting lessons forged in combat with the innovations shaping today's armed forces and ensuring that the legacy of service continues to inspire, educate, and unite Americans from every walk of life."

About GM Defense LLC

GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power, and autonomy and connectivity solutions to global defense, security, and government markets. The exceptional reliability of GM Defense's technologies results from decades of proven performance and billions of dollars spent in independent research and development by its parent, General Motors, a world leader in global design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit www.gmdefensellc.com .

About the Medal of Honor Foundation

The Medal of Honor Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to support and advance the mission of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. As the Society's fundraising and philanthropic arm, the Foundation exists to honor and preserve the legacy of the Medal of Honor by providing essential financial resources that sustain its programs and extend its reach.

Through its steadfast support of the Society's educational initiatives, outreach efforts, and national recognition programs, including the Medal of Honor Character Development Program, Outreach Programs, and Citizen Honors Awards, the Foundation helps ensure that the values embodied in the Medal – Integrity, Courage, Sacrifice, Citizenship, and Patriotism – to inspire generations of Americans. In doing so, the Foundation plays a vital role in protecting the history of the Medal, amplifying the voices of its Recipients, and promoting a deeper understanding of the character and service that define our nation. To learn more and donate, please visit www.cmohs.org .

