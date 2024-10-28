GM Defense completes first production vehicle for the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service

CONCORD, N.C., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Defense has completed production of the first vehicles in support of the Diplomatic Security Service's Heavy-Duty armored Sport Utility Vehicle (HD SUV) program. DSS is the law enforcement and security arm of the U.S. Department of State.

GM marked the milestone event with Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security Gentry Smith and other key stakeholders at GM Defense's Concord, North Carolina-based Manufacturing and Customer Innovation Center.

GM Defense President Steve duMont (left) and Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security Gentry Smith with the Suburban Shield on display at the GM Defense Manufacturing and Customer Innovation Center Monday, October 28, 2024 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Steve Fecht for GM Defense)

GM Defense's HD SUV solution, the Suburban Shield, features a new design with a unique body-on-frame chassis and suspension to support increased vehicle weight and performance requirements. The vehicle includes a high percentage of proven commercial-off-the-shelf parts from General Motors' global supply chain, including the body, exterior, propulsion, interior, and brakes, for added reliability.

"Our Suburban Shield significantly enhances the quality, performance, and safety that is essential to the Diplomatic Security Service and provides our nation's senior diplomats and their supporting teams a vehicle that enables their important mission for diplomacy and national security," said Steve duMont, GM Defense president.

"I had the opportunity to try out the prototype," Smith said. "It had good acceleration, handled better in the turns and the heavy-duty anti-lock braking system was far superior to our aftermarket vehicles. You could really feel the stability and performance in the redesigned chassis. The new HD SUV represents a new cost-effective era in the design and building of these badly needed vehicles to help us carry out our mission to ensure the safe and secure conduct of foreign policy in some of our most challenging and dangerous posts."

GM Defense uses advanced manufacturing tools and techniques to ensure the highest level of quality and to realize cost efficiencies and flexibility, while helping the production team stay on schedule.

GM Defense won the contract to support DSS' next generation HD SUV last year. The program is intended to support DSS, in addition to more than a dozen other federal agencies.

