GM Defense President Steve duMont Named to Elite 2023 Wash100 List

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Defense President Steve duMont was named to the 2023 Executive Mosaic Wash100 list of the best and brightest "executives of consequence" within the government contracting ecosystem. This recognition − the first for duMont − follows a banner year in which he helped expand the business' ability to leverage the advanced commercial technologies of its parent company, General Motors, to help global defense and government customers transition to a more electric, autonomous, and connected future.

Jim Garrettson, CEO and Founder of Executive Mosaic, presents Steve duMont, president of GM Defense, with a Wash100 Award

Under duMont's leadership, the GM Defense team expanded on the expeditionary nine-passenger Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) originally developed for the U.S. Army, by producing new variants that showcase the vehicles adaptability to support a broad range of missions. Using a similar commercially adapted approach as the ISV, the business executed on its development contract to build the next generation of armored Heavy Duty Sport Utility Vehicles for U.S. Agencies. In addition to existing programs, the business won new contract awards with the Defense Innovation Unit that will help advance the use of battery electric technology within the U.S. military, while announcing two strategic collaborations to compete for the Common Tactical Truck and the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle — both U.S. Army programs.

"I took on this role two years ago with a vision to deliver advanced commercial technologies to our warfighters at commercial speed and scale," said Steve duMont, GM Defense president. "We owe it to the brave men and women who risk their lives on a daily basis to ensure they have the best capability to enable decisive advantage as their missions become increasingly more complex. The GM Defense team is absolutely executing on this commitment. We take immense pride knowing that our integrated vehicles, power and propulsion systems, and autonomous and connected vehicle capabilities will play a critical role in supporting our defense and government customers around the world."

duMont helped lead the business' expansion by launching GM Defense International, a new entity that will extend their reach into strategic global defense and security markets. The business is pursuing new opportunities across North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Indo Pacific region to leverage advanced technologies that will modernize the mobility capabilities of allied armed forces around the world.

The Wash100 list, now in its tenth year, recognizes the most influential and impactful executives from the public and private sectors for outstanding leadership, innovation, and vision. Wash100 leaders are selected by the leadership of Executive Mosaic, a networking and media company, with input from executives in the government contracting industry.

About GM Defense LLC

GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, and autonomy and connectivity solutions to global defense, security, and government markets. The exceptional reliability of GM Defense's technologies results from decades of proven performance and billions of dollars spent in independent research and development by its parent, General Motors, a world leader in global design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit www.gmdefensellc.com .

SOURCE GM Defense LLC