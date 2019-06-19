GM Issues Reminder Regarding Warrant Expiration

DETROIT, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today issued a reminder to warrant holders that the company's publicly traded Series B warrants are set to expire on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

As of June 14, 2019, there were approximately 8.2 million exercisable warrants outstanding. The warrants have an exercise price of $18.33 per share.

NYSE Trading Suspension

The warrants have been trading under the symbol (NYSE: GM.WS.B) and were originally issued in July 2009. The NYSE has notified GM that it will suspend trading in the warrants after the close of trading on July 5, 2019, so that all trades can be settled by July 10, 2019.

Exercise and Settlement

Warrant holders can obtain further information on exercising the warrants by contacting their broker or GM's warrant agent, U.S. Bank National Association, by telephone at 1-800-934-6802 or by email at cts.conversions@usbank.com. Brokers are encouraged to contact U.S. Bank National Association or The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation in advance of the expiration date to confirm the procedures for exercising warrants and for instructions on payments of exercise prices.

Any warrant not exercised prior to 5 p.m. EDT on July 10, 2019, will expire and be canceled, and the holder will not receive any shares of GM common stock for such unexercised warrants. Further information regarding the warrants is available at investor.gm.com.

