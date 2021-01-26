GM Law Firm Continues To Prevail In The Fight Against Consumer Debt

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent CNBC report showed that the average American holds over $90,000 in personal debt. In fact, it's estimated that nearly 80% of all Americans are battling some form of debt.

Many of those who endure a debt crisis also encounter the debilitating and often bullying tactics of debt collectors or, worse, face debt lawsuits. In the extreme cases, it's often necessary to retain a debt legal specialty team. A legal resource can offer insights and help build a strong defense to combat the often underhanded debt collection services.

Working Hard To Help Debtors Find Debt Relief

For nearly 15 years, the GM Law Firm has successfully represented those who experience the financial burdens of debt. Invoking several Federal Laws written to protect consumers against harassing creditors, the GM Law Firm defends the rights of these unfortunate people and has often helped win debt resolution for their clients.

Especially now during the pandemic times of COVID-19, personal debt – especially medical debt – is on the rise. When an individual's debt becomes overwhelming, it's helpful and advised to turn to a legal professional to navigate the murky waters of debt resolution and prevent the further ruination of one's personal credit score.

The GM Law Firm urges those mired in debt to reach out for an initial consultation to help draft a strategy to not only get out of debt, but prevent further negative actions that might be initiated by the debt collector.

About GM Law Firm, LLC

GM Law Firm is a consumer advocacy law firm based in Boca Raton, Florida, that empowers clients battling credit card, private student loan and medical debt to fight for their rights and help negotiate a satisfactory debt resolution. The experienced attorneys from the GM Law Firm also legally protect clients against harassing debt collectors and provide a customized strategy for debt defense. Contact GM Law Firm (www.gmlawfirmllc.com) for a consultation.

