GM Law Firm Enlists A New Consumer Protection Law To Help Prevent Debt Lawsuits

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Law Firm, LLC, a debt lawsuit specialist agency, is now in an even stronger position to fight debt lawsuits and defend against harassing debt collectors with the latest consumer protection initiative called, "Operation Corrupt Collector."

On September 29, 2020, the Federal Trade Commission announced the new nationwide law enforcement initiative designed to further protect consumers from fraudulent and harassing debt collectors. Operation Corrupt Collector (OCC) includes over 50 enforceable actions that focus on debt collection services who use threatening or abusive language, or fraudulent attempts to collect on debts that an individual actually does not owe, also known as "phantom debts." This measure further empowers the consumer protections provided by the long-standing Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA).

"Although the FDCPA and the new Operation Corrupt Collection programs have different names, they share the same goals," explains debt lawsuit specialist and Senior Partner of the GM Law Firm, Chantel Grant, ESQ. "Those goals are to fight for the rights of consumers against debt collectors who use abusive and even threatening actions against those in debt."

Another Way To Fight Back Against Harassing Debt Collectors

The FDCPA, which was first enacted in March 1978, was designed to limit and control the actions of third-party debt collection agencies to reduce consumer harassment. Using specific limitations, such as when, where and even how the company could contact a debtor, helped ease the previously prevalent harassment techniques.

Those regulations still stand, and while the new OCC doesn't change the core directives in the types of claims state or federal regulators can pursue, it does show change and forward progress at greater protections.

The GM Law Firm has successfully been fighting debt collectors and debt lawsuit cases for over 15 years and was pleased at the recent news of yet another tool to support their clients' debt defense and bolster their rights. The GM Law Firm urges those in debt to reach out to a consumer protection entity to understand their ongoing rights, and how these new additions in the laws can be used to build an even better defense against debt collectors, or worse, debt lawsuits.

About GM Law Firm, LLC

GM Law Firm is a consumer advocacy law firm based in Boca Raton, Florida, that empowers clients battling credit card, private student loan and medical debt to fight for their rights and help negotiate a satisfactory debt resolution. The experienced attorneys from the GM Law Firm also legally protect clients against harassing debt collectors and provide a customized strategy for debt defense. Contact GM Law Firm for a consultation.

