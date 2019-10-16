GM Law Firm Protects Your Rights to Fight Harassing Debt Collectors

Last year, more than 77 million Americans had debt payments that were put into collections according to the Urban Institute . While this staggering number of people struggled to pay down their debt, many were bombarded by aggressive debt collectors who often illegally harass consumers in violation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA).

"Collection agencies know that many people do not know their rights and that they can sue debt collectors for harassment," explains Chantel Grant, ESQ, Senior Partner of the GM Law Firm, LLC. "It does not matter if you owe the debt or not, you have rights and that's why GM Law Firm, LLC fights for those who have been violated."

Understanding Debt Collector Harassment

According to the FDCPA, harassment from debt collectors can appear in many different forms including:

Repeated and continuous phone calls, often several times per week

Calling before 8am or after 9pm

or after Calling at a workplace

Using obscene, profane or abusive language

Threatening violence, arrest or legal action if they fail to pay

Not identifying themselves as debt collectors or refusing to give an accurate name

Speaking with someone else – like an employer, friend or family member – about your debt

Threatening to publish your information on a "bad debt list"

If you are uncertain whether you are a victim of debt-collector harassment, the experienced attorneys at the GM Law Firm, LLC can protect your rights under the FDCPA. "We empower our clients to stand up to predatory debt collectors," asserts Chantel Grant, ESQ. "At GM Law Firm, LLC, we avail ourselves to all legal remedies to ensure that our clients' rights are protected." If a debt collector is found to have engaged in harassing behavior, you are entitled to monetary damages, along with reimbursement of court costs and attorney fees.

GM Law Firm, LLC has attained justice for many clients besieged by harassing debt collectors. Assert your rights by contacting GM Law Firm, LLC .

