GM-LG Chem Recognized as One of Six Manufacturing Projects of the Year by Area Development

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Area Development awarded Ohio's attraction of the joint venture between General Motors (GM) and LG Chem to Lordstown as one of six "Manufacturing Projects of the Year." The joint venture, known as Ultium Cells, will mass produce battery cells for future battery-electric vehicles, bringing 1,100 advanced automotive manufacturing jobs as well as $2.3 billion in capital investment. Ohio was also honored with a Silver Shovel award in recognition of the state's impressive roster of economic development projects begun in 2020.

"The Ultium Cells project demonstrates confidence in Ohio to be a global leader as automotive manufacturing worldwide evolves toward increased electrification of vehicles," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "This outstanding project will attract foreign investment, the very latest in advanced electrical battery technology, and 1,100 new jobs while laying the ground for future growth in Ohio as this technology evolves."

Gold and Silver Shovel awards are presented annually to the states that have achieved the most success in terms of new job creation and business investment. Each of the 50 states was invited to submit information about its top 10 job creation and investment projects in 2020. JobsOhio submitted projects representing more than 9,290 jobs and more than $5.4 billion in investment across seven industries: energy and chemicals, logistics and distribution, e-commerce and distribution, healthcare corporate offices, food sciences, steel and business services.

"Ohio's post-pandemic economic recovery is emerging strong and Area Development's recognition with both a Silver Shovel and a top project in the nation is more evidence that this state is standing out and leading," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "Ohio's economic momentum continues to build from a strong 4th quarter last year as more companies are realizing our state's value proposition and choosing to be part of the 'Ohio difference.'"

Ohio was among 12 states to earn a Silver Shovel while five states, each representing a different population group, were awarded Gold Shovels. Shovel awards are given to the states with the highest weighted scores based on the number of high-valued added jobs per capita, amount of investment, number of new facilities, and industry diversity. Area Development is published quarterly and can be found online at www.areadevelopment.com/shovels.

