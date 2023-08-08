GM Makes Vehicle-to-Home Bidirectional Charging Technology Available Across Portfolio of Upcoming Ultium-based EVs

Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) rollout across new Ultium-based EVs anticipated by model year 2026

Expanding access to V2H technology will allow customers to experience even more EV benefits

V2H technology offers customers greater control over energy management, helping to strengthen energy independence

DETROIT, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors announced today that it will expand vehicle-to-home (V2H) bidirectional charging technology across its retail portfolio of Ultium-based electric vehicles by model year 2026. The first vehicles to receive the technology include the previously announced 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, followed by the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ and the upcoming Cadillac ESCALADE IQ, which will be revealed on Aug. 9.

Building on the company's plan to deliver a growing suite of energy management products and services through GM Energy, V2H unlocks additional value for EV drivers, who will be able to transfer energy from their vehicles to a properly equipped home when desired. The technology allows consumers to store and transfer energy to help offset electricity needs during peak demand days and mitigate the impact of power outages, making the transition to an all-electric future even more compelling.

"GM Energy's growing ecosystem of energy management solutions will help accelerate GM's vision of an all-electric future by further expanding access to even more benefits that EVs can offer," said Wade Sheffer, vice president, GM Energy. "By integrating V2H across our entire Ultium-based portfolio, we are making this groundbreaking technology available to more consumers, with benefits that extend well beyond the vehicle itself, and at broader scale than ever before."

Customers will be able to leverage V2H technology on compatible GM EVs through GM Energy's available Ultium Home offerings, and the GM Energy Cloud, a software platform which will allow users to manage the transfer of energy between applicable and connected GM Energy assets and the home.

This announcement underscores GM's holistic approach to energy management, leveraging the power of Ultium to introduce new technologies and innovative features for residential customers. Developing solutions for Ultium Home that pair with GM's growing portfolio of EVs provides customers with more choices and greater value across vehicle categories and price points than ever before.

Information on additional availability of V2H technology and specific timing of V2H rollout to individual vehicle models will be provided in future updates.

Information about GM Energy and its ecosystem of available product and service offerings through Ultium Home, Ultium Commercial and Ultium Charge 360 can be found at https://gmenergy.gm.com/.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac , Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar , a global leader in safety services and connected vehicle technology, can be found at https://www.gm.com .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and related comments by management may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements represent our current judgement about possible future events and are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "appears," "approximately," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "priorities," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgements are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

SOURCE General Motors Co.