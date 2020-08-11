GM Names John Stapleton Acting CFO

DETROIT, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors today announced John Stapleton, GM North America chief financial officer, has been named acting global chief financial officer, effective Aug. 15. The appointment follows the resignation of Dhivya Suryadevara, executive vice president and CFO, who will leave the company for an external opportunity outside the automotive industry. GM will conduct an internal and external search for a successor.

"Dhivya has been a transformational leader in her tenure as CFO," said Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of General Motors. "She has helped the company strengthen our balance sheet, improve our cost structure, focus on cash generation and drive the right investments for our future. We wish her every success."



Stapleton has been in his current role since January 2014. He joined the company in 1990 and has held a series of finance roles with increasing responsibility in manufacturing, labor, performance improvement and operations.



"I am grateful for the opportunities I have been given at GM," said Suryadevara. "While I look forward to a new opportunity that will allow me to apply my skills in a new sector, I have great confidence in GM's trajectory and future."

