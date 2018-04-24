GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

GM recognized 132 of its best suppliers from 17 countries who have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value, or brought new innovations to the company. The announcement represented the most suppliers GM has recognized since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992. This is the second year in a row AAM has received the award.

"This is an opportunity for General Motors to honor those suppliers who are truly the best of the best," said Steve Kiefer, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "The automotive industry is transforming at an incredible rate. The relationships we have with our supply base means everything when it comes to delivering a strong vehicle lineup today and the cutting-edge vehicles and mobility services of tomorrow."

More than 45 percent this year's Supplier of the Year awardees are repeat winners from 2016.

"AAM works each day to exceed our customers' expectations with industry-leading, innovative driveline, metal forming, powertrain and casting solutions," said David C. Dauch, Chairman and CEO, AAM. "We are honored by this award and the recognition from GM and look forward to continuing our mission to provide value to our customers."

GM's Supplier of the Year award is reserved for suppliers who distinguish themselves by meeting performance metrics for quality, execution, innovation, and total enterprise cost. Award winners represent companies who provide products and services to General Motors in the areas of vehicle components, supply chain and logistics, customer care and aftersales, and indirect services.

About AAM

AAM (NYSE: AXL) is a premier, global leader in design, engineering, validation and manufacturing of driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting technologies for automotive, commercial and industrial markets. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has over 25,000 associates operating at more than 90 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit www.aam.com.

General Motors Co. and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

