GM recognizes Adient for performance, quality and innovation

Adient was one of only four 2017 Overdrive Award winners.

"Adient is honored to receive the GM Overdrive Award and be named a Supplier of the Year. This recognition demonstrates our commitment to providing outstanding performance, quality and innovation to our customers," said Bruce McDonald, Adient's chairman and CEO.

During the event, GM recognized 132 of its best suppliers from 17 countries who have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.

GM recognized the most suppliers since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992. More than 45 percent are repeat Supplier of the Year winners from 2016.

"This is an opportunity for General Motors to honor those suppliers who are truly the best of the best," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "The automotive industry is transforming at an incredible rate. The relationships we have with our supply base means everything when it comes to delivering a strong vehicle lineup today and the cutting-edge vehicles and mobility services of tomorrow."

About Adient:

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With 85,000 employees operating 238 manufacturing/assembly plants in 34 countries worldwide, we produce and deliver automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design all the way to engineering and manufacturing – and into more than 25 million vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit adient.com.

About General Motors Co.

General Motors Co. and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com

SOURCE Adient

