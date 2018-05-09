GM Recognizes Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

GM recognized 132 of its best suppliers from 17 countries who have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value, or brought new innovations to the company. The announcement represented the most suppliers GM has recognized since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992. This is the second time Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics has received the award.

"This is an opportunity for General Motors to honour those suppliers who are truly the best of the best," said Steve Kiefer, GM Senior Vice-President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "The automotive industry is transforming at an incredible rate. The relationships we have with our supply base mean everything when it comes to delivering a strong vehicle lineup today and the cutting-edge vehicles and mobility services of tomorrow."

More than 45 percent of this year's Supplier of the Year awardees are repeat winners from 2016.

GM's Supplier of the Year Award is reserved for suppliers who distinguish themselves by meeting performance metrics for quality, execution, innovation, and total enterprise cost. Award winners represent companies who provide products and services to General Motors in the areas of vehicle components, supply chain and logistics, customer care and aftersales, and indirect services.

"The GM Supplier of the Year Award is a significant achievement for Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics and all of its team members who made this possible as it takes into account all suppliers of General Motors globally" said Shawn McMahon, President of Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics. "In 2017, there were 132 suppliers recognized out of over 20,000 global suppliers. We sincerely appreciate the trust that GM continues to place in our organization and we look forward to finding new ways to bring value to our partnership."

About Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics

Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics provides customized transportation and distribution solutions. With a logistics management system in place and complete Canadian coverage, it provides all of the advantages of operating a private fleet while minimizing the associated costs and risks. Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics is a division of The Day & Ross Transportation Group which operates three more divisions: Day & Ross Freight, Day & Ross Supply Chain and Trade Networks, and Sameday Worldwide. The Day & Ross Transportation Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of McCain Foods Limited.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM, TSX: GMM) and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com

