GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

COLUMBIA, Md., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 26th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held Friday, April 20 in Orlando, Florida.

GM recognized 132 of its best suppliers from 17 countries who have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value, or brought new innovations to the company. The announcement represented the most suppliers GM has recognized since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992. This is the first time GP Strategies has received the award.

"This is an opportunity for General Motors to honor those suppliers who are truly the best of the best," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "The automotive industry is transforming at an incredible rate. The relationships we have with our supply base means everything when it comes to delivering a strong vehicle lineup today and the cutting-edge vehicles and mobility services of tomorrow."

More than 45 percent of this year's Supplier of the Year awardees are repeat winners from 2016.

GM's Supplier of the Year award is reserved for suppliers who distinguish themselves by meeting performance metrics for quality, execution, innovation, and total enterprise cost. Award winners represent companies who provide products and services to General Motors in the areas of vehicle components, supply chain and logistics, customer care and aftersales, and indirect services.

"It is an incredible honor to be named GM's 2017 Supplier of the Year for dealer training," stated Martha Manting, Senior Vice President of GP Strategies. "We are working diligently with our GM business partners to improve the performance of their dealer network. Our alignment with GM's business priorities allows us to create relevant and innovative learning solutions that drive measureable business outcomes."

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of training, digital learning strategies and solutions, management consulting, and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services, customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers.

About GM Motors Co

General Motors Co. and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com

