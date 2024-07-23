GM Releases 2024 Second-Quarter Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

DETROIT, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today reported second-quarter 2024 revenue of $48.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $2.9 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $4.4 billion.

GM is also updating its 2024 full-year earnings guidance for the second consecutive quarter:



Updated 2024 Guidance Previous 2024 Guidance Net income attributable to stockholders $10.0 billion - $11.4 billion $10.1 billion - $11.5 billion EBIT-adjusted $13.0 billion - $15.0 billion $12.5 billion - $14.5 billion Automotive operating cash flow $19.2 billion - $22.2 billion $18.3 billion - $21.3 billion Adjusted automotive free cash flow $9.5 billion - $11.5 billion $8.5 billion - $10.5 billion EPS-diluted $8.93 - $9.93 $8.94 - $9.94 EPS-diluted-adjusted $9.50 - $10.50 $9.00 - $10.00

GM's 2024 financial guidance includes anticipated capital spending of $10.5 billion - $11.5 billion, inclusive of investments in the company's battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.

Results Overview



Three Months Ended



($M) except per share amounts June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Change % Change Revenue $ 47,969 $ 44,746 $ 3,223 7.2 % Net income attributable to stockholders $ 2,933 $ 2,566 $ 367 14.3 % EBIT-adjusted $ 4,438 $ 3,234 $ 1,204 37.2 % Net income margin 6.1 % 5.7 % 0.4 ppts 7.0 % EBIT-adjusted margin 9.3 % 7.2 % 2.1 ppts 29.2 % Automotive operating cash flow $ 7,713 $ 7,114 $ 599 8.4 % Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 5,297 $ 5,548 $ (251) (4.5) % EPS-diluted(a) $ 2.55 $ 1.83 $ 0.72 39.3 % EPS-diluted-adjusted(a) $ 3.06 $ 1.91 $ 1.15 60.2 % GMNA EBIT-adjusted $ 4,433 $ 3,194 $ 1,239 38.8 % GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin 10.9 % 8.6 % 2.3 ppts 26.7 % GMI EBIT-adjusted $ 50 $ 236 $ (186) (78.8) % China equity income (loss) $ (104) $ 78 $ (182) n.m. GM Financial EBT-adjusted $ 822 $ 766 $ 56 7.3 %

__________ (a) EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include a $(0.10) and $(0.03) impact from revaluation on equity investments in the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. (b) n.m. = not meaningful



Six Months Ended



($M) except per share amounts June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Change % Change Revenue $ 90,983 $ 84,732 $ 6,251 7.4 % Net income attributable to stockholders $ 5,913 $ 4,962 $ 951 19.2 % EBIT-adjusted $ 8,310 $ 7,037 $ 1,273 18.1 % Net income margin 6.5 % 5.9 % 0.6 ppts 10.2 % EBIT-adjusted margin 9.1 % 8.3 % 0.8 ppts 9.6 % Automotive operating cash flow $ 11,311 $ 9,346 $ 1,965 21.0 % Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 6,388 $ 5,415 $ 973 18.0 % EPS-diluted(a) $ 5.10 $ 3.52 $ 1.58 44.9 % EPS-diluted-adjusted(a) $ 5.68 $ 4.12 $ 1.56 37.9 % GMNA EBIT-adjusted $ 8,273 $ 6,769 $ 1,504 22.2 % GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin 10.8 % 9.7 % 1.1 ppts 11.3 % GMI EBIT-adjusted $ 40 $ 583 $ (543) (93.1) % China equity income (loss) $ (210) $ 161 $ (371) n.m. GM Financial EBT-adjusted $ 1,559 $ 1,537 $ 22 1.4 %

__________ (a) EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include an $(0.11) impact from revaluation on equity investments in the six months ended June 30, 2024. (b) n.m. = not meaningful

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in safety services and connected vehicle technology, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and related comments by management may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact and represent our current judgment about possible future events. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

Guidance Reconciliations

The following table reconciles expected Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to expected EBIT-adjusted (dollars in billions):



Year Ending December 31, 2024

Updated

Previous Net income attributable to stockholders $ 10.0-11.4

$ 10.1-11.5 Income tax expense 2.2-2.8

2.2-2.8 Automotive interest (income) expense, net (0.1)

0.1 Adjustments(a) 0.9

0.1 EBIT-adjusted $ 13.0-15.0

$ 12.5-14.5

__________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected EPS-diluted under U.S. GAAP to expected EPS-diluted-adjusted:



Year Ending December 31, 2024

Updated

Previous Diluted earnings per common share $ 8.93-9.93

$ 8.94-9.94 Adjustments(a) 0.57

0.06 EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 9.50-10.50

$ 9.00-10.00

__________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected automotive net cash provided by operating activities under U.S. GAAP to expected adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in billions):



Year Ending December 31, 2024

Updated

Previous Net automotive cash provided by operating activities $ 19.2-22.2

$ 18.3-21.3 Less: Capital expenditures 10.0-11.0

10.0-11.0 Adjustments 0.3

0.2 Adjusted automotive free cash flow(a) $ 9.5-11.5

$ 8.5-10.5

__________ (a) These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

Combining Income Statement Information

(In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined Net sales and revenue





































Automotive $ 44,060

$ 25

$ —

$ (25)

$ 44,060

$ 41,254

$ 26

$ —

$ (26)

$ 41,254 GM Financial —

—

3,918

(10)

3,908

—

—

3,498

(5)

3,493 Total net sales and revenue 44,060

25

3,918

(35)

47,969

41,254

26

3,498

(31)

44,746 Costs and expenses





































Automotive and other cost of

sales 37,592

1,023

—

—

38,615

36,059

574

—

(1)

36,632 GM Financial interest,

operating and other

expenses —

—

3,109

—

3,109

—

—

2,768

—

2,768 Automotive and other selling,

general and

administrative expense 2,234

138

—

(1)

2,372

2,434

125

—

(1)

2,558 Total costs and expenses 39,827

1,161

3,109

(2)

44,096

38,493

698

2,768

(2)

41,958 Operating income (loss) 4,233

(1,136)

809

(33)

3,873

2,761

(673)

729

(29)

2,789 Automotive interest expense 206

112

—

(112)

206

226

8

—

(8)

226 Interest income and other non-

operating income, net 133

6

—

(79)

60

308

29

—

21

358 Equity income (loss) (97)

—

14

—

(84)

71

—

37

—

108 Income (loss) before income

taxes $ 4,063

$(1,242)

$ 822

$ —

$ 3,643

$ 2,914

$ (651)

$ 766

$ —

$ 3,029 Income tax expense (benefit)















767

















522 Net income (loss)















2,877

















2,507 Net loss (income) attributable

to noncontrolling interests















57

















59 Net income (loss)

attributable to

stockholders















$ 2,933

















$ 2,566







































Net income (loss)

attributable to common

stockholders















$ 2,919

















$ 2,540









Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined Net sales and revenue





































Automotive $ 83,272

$ 51

$ —

$ (50)

$ 83,273

$ 77,900

$ 51

$ —

$ (51)

$ 77,900 GM Financial —

—

7,730

(19)

7,710

—

—

6,841

(9)

6,832 Total net sales and revenue 83,272

51

7,730

(69)

90,983

77,900

51

6,841

(60)

84,732 Costs and expenses





































Automotive and other cost of

sales 71,189

1,422

—

(1)

72,611

67,775

1,105

—

(2)

68,879 GM Financial interest,

operating and other

expenses —

—

6,215

(1)

6,215

—

—

5,381

(1)

5,380 Automotive and other selling,

general and administrative

expense 4,269

279

—

(1)

4,547

4,872

234

—

(1)

5,105 Total costs and expenses 75,459

1,701

6,215

(3)

83,372

72,647

1,340

5,381

(4)

79,364 Operating income (loss) 7,813

(1,650)

1,514

(66)

7,611

5,253

(1,289)

1,459

(56)

5,367 Automotive interest expense 425

128

—

(128)

425

460

10

—

(10)

460 Interest income and other non-

operating income, net 406

18

—

(62)

362

661

60

—

46

767 Equity income (loss) (234)

—

45

—

(189)

52

—

78

—

129 Income (loss) before income

taxes $ 7,561

$(1,761)

$ 1,559

$ —

$ 7,359

$ 5,506

$(1,239)

$ 1,537

$ —

$ 5,803 Income tax expense (benefit)















1,529

















950 Net income (loss)















5,830

















4,853 Net loss (income) attributable

to noncontrolling interests















83

















109 Net income (loss)

attributable to

stockholders















$ 5,913

















$ 4,962







































Net income (loss)

attributable to common

stockholders















$ 5,889

















$ 4,908

__________ 1 Certain columns and rows may not add due to rounding.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (Unaudited) The following table summarizes basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Basic earnings per share













Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 2,933

$ 2,566

$ 5,913

$ 4,962 Less: cumulative dividends on subsidiary preferred stock(a) (15)

(27)

(24)

(53) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 2,919

$ 2,540

$ 5,889

$ 4,908















Weighted-average common shares outstanding 1,136

1,385

1,145

1,390















Basic earnings per common share $ 2.57

$ 1.83

$ 5.14

$ 3.53 Diluted earnings per share













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders –

diluted $ 2,919

$ 2,540

$ 5,889

$ 4,908















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 1,147

1,389

1,155

1,396















Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.55

$ 1.83

$ 5.10

$ 3.52 Potentially dilutive securities(b) 4

24

4

24

__________ (a) Includes an insignificant amount in participating securities income from a subsidiary for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. (b) Potentially dilutive securities attributable to outstanding stock options and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) at June 30, 2024 and outstanding stock options, RSUs and Performance Stock Units at June 30, 2023, were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share (EPS) because the securities would have had an antidilutive effect.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

Combining Balance Sheet Information (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined ASSETS





































Current Assets





































Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,970

$ 1,098

$ 7,448

$ —

$ 22,516

$ 12,228

$ 1,344

$ 5,282

$ —

$ 18,853 Marketable debt securities 8,313

—

—

—

8,313

7,613

—

—

—

7,613 Accounts and notes receivable,

net(a) 12,482

4

2,086

(1,166)

13,406

11,814

—

1,891

(1,327)

12,378 GM Financial receivables, net —

—

43,023

(241)

42,783

—

—

39,246

(170)

39,076 Inventories 17,610

—

—

(5)

17,605

16,467

—

—

(6)

16,461 Other current assets 2,502

38

4,899

3

7,442

1,994

466

5,205

(428)

7,238 Total current assets 54,877

1,140

57,456

(1,409)

112,064

50,115

1,809

51,624

(1,931)

101,618 Non-current Assets





































GM Financial receivables, net(c) —

—

45,128

(381)

44,747

—

—

45,391

(348)

45,043 Equity in net assets of

nonconsolidated affiliates 9,059

—

1,675

—

10,734

8,943

—

1,670

—

10,613 Property, net 50,964

69

113

—

51,145

50,104

93

124

—

50,321 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 2,717

714

1,346

—

4,778

2,793

715

1,354

—

4,862 Equipment on operating leases, net —

—

30,345

—

30,345

—

—

30,582

—

30,582 Deferred income taxes 20,661

1,760

(1,333)

—

21,088

21,722

1,723

(1,106)

—

22,339 Other assets(b) 8,866

199

1,172

(2,182)

8,054

6,869

215

1,140

(538)

7,686 Total non-current assets 92,267

2,742

78,446

(2,563)

170,891

90,430

2,745

79,156

(886)

171,446 Total Assets $ 147,144

$ 3,882

$ 135,902

$ (3,972)

$ 282,956

$ 140,546

$ 4,555

$ 130,780

$ (2,817)

$ 273,064 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





































Current Liabilities





































Accounts payable (principally

trade)(a) $ 28,645

$ 121

$ 1,161

$ (1,164)

$ 28,762

$ 27,846

$ 185

$ 1,136

$ (1,054)

$ 28,114 Short-term debt and current portion

of long-term debt





































Automotive 1,146

2

—

(226)

922

591

272

—

(435)

428 GM Financial —

—

37,176

—

37,176

—

—

38,540

—

38,540 Cruise —

14

—

(14)

—

—

6

—

(6)

— Accrued liabilities 22,234

332

5,941

(4)

28,503

21,468

590

5,741

(436)

27,364 Total current liabilities 52,025

469

44,279

(1,409)

95,363

49,906

1,053

45,417

(1,931)

94,445 Non-current Liabilities





































Long-term debt





































Automotive(b) 15,395

2,195

—

(2,182)

15,409

15,979

544

—

(538)

15,985 GM Financial —

—

72,929

—

72,929

—

—

66,788

—

66,788 Cruise(c) —

381

—

(381)

—

—

348

—

(348)

— Postretirement benefits other than

pensions 4,250

—

—

—

4,250

4,345

—

—

—

4,345 Pensions 6,163

—

8

—

6,171

6,673

—

8

—

6,680 Other liabilities 13,741

454

2,738

—

16,933

13,447

454

2,614

—

16,515 Total non-current liabilities 39,550

3,030

75,676

(2,563)

115,692

40,444

1,345

69,409

(886)

110,312 Total Liabilities 91,574

3,498

119,954

(3,972)

211,055

90,350

2,399

114,826

(2,817)

204,757 Noncontrolling interest - Cruise

stock incentive awards —

—

—

—

—

—

118

—

—

118 Equity





































Common stock, $0.01 par value 11

—

—

—

11

12

—

—

—

12 Additional paid-in capital(d) 18,891

687

1,255

(1,231)

19,602

18,866

240

1,314

(1,290)

19,130 Retained earnings 45,248

(1,524)

16,082

1

59,807

39,579

(12)

15,823

1

55,391 Accumulated other comprehensive

loss (9,397)

(1)

(1,390)

—

(10,787)

(9,066)

1

(1,183)

—

(10,247) Total stockholders' equity 54,752

(838)

15,948

(1,229)

68,633

49,391

229

15,954

(1,289)

64,286 Noncontrolling interests(d) 817

1,221

—

1,229

3,267

805

1,809

—

1,289

3,903 Total Equity 55,570

383

15,948

—

71,900

50,196

2,038

15,954

—

68,189 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 147,144

$ 3,882

$ 135,902

$ (3,972)

$ 282,956

$ 140,546

$ 4,555

$ 130,780

$ (2,817)

$ 273,064

__________ (a) Eliminations primarily include GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.6 billion due from Automotive; and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.6 billion primarily due from GM Financial and Cruise at June 30, 2024; and GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.5 billion due from Automotive and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.8 billion due from GM Financial and Cruise at December 31, 2023. (b) Eliminations primarily related to convertible note issued by Cruise to Automotive and deferral agreement between Cruise and Automotive as regards to engineering, capital spending, restructuring and other costs incurred by Automotive on behalf of Cruise resulting in a long-term payable for Cruise offset by a long-term receivable for Automotive. (c) Eliminations primarily related to intercompany loans due from Cruise to GM Financial. (d) Primarily reclassification of GM Financial Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, B and C. The preferred stock is classified as noncontrolling interests in our consolidated balance sheets.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

Combining Cash Flow Information (In millions) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications

/Eliminations

Combined Cash flows from operating activities





































Net income (loss) $ 6,051

$ (1,366)

$ 1,145

$ —

$ 5,830

$ 4,508

$ (781)

$ 1,126

$ —

$ 4,853 Depreciation and impairment of

Equipment on operating leases, net —

—

2,425

—

2,425

—

—

2,476

—

2,476 Depreciation, amortization and

impairment charges on Property,

net 3,221

617

20

—

3,859

3,236

15

20

—

3,270 Foreign currency remeasurement and

transaction (gains) losses (145)

—

(3)

—

(148)

144

—

4

—

148 Undistributed earnings of

nonconsolidated affiliates, net (55)

—

(45)

—

(101)

271

—

(78)

—

193 Pension contributions and OPEB

payments (430)

—

—

—

(430)

(458)

—

—

—

(458) Pension and OPEB income, net 29

—

1

—

30

(42)

—

1

—

(41) Provision (benefit) for deferred taxes 1,234

(396)

289

—

1,127

391

(458)

25

—

(42) Change in other operating assets and

liabilities(a)(c) 1,406

(145)

(617)

(4,107)

(3,464)

1,296

285

(163)

(1,140)

278 Net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities 11,311

(1,291)

3,214

(4,107)

9,128

9,346

(940)

3,411

(1,140)

10,677 Cash flows from investing activities





































Expenditures for property (5,267)

(2)

(10)

(73)

(5,352)

(4,544)

(32)

(16)

(91)

(4,683) Available-for-sale marketable

securities, acquisitions (2,232)

—

—

—

(2,232)

(2,354)

(374)

—

—

(2,727) Available-for-sale marketable

securities, liquidations 1,535

—

—

—

1,535

3,838

1,566

—

—

5,404 Purchases of finance receivables(a) —

—

(20,016)

3,377

(16,639)

—

—

(18,189)

380

(17,810) Principal collections and recoveries on

finance receivables(a) —

—

15,577

1

15,578

—

—

13,921

2

13,922 Purchases of leased vehicles —

—

(7,489)

—

(7,489)

—

—

(6,834)

—

(6,834) Proceeds from termination of leased

vehicles —

—

6,157

—

6,157

—

—

6,673

—

6,673 Other investing activities (b) (1,693)

—

—

1,147

(546)

(1,031)

—

1

261

(770) Net cash provided by (used in)

investing activities (7,656)

(2)

(5,781)

4,452

(8,987)

(4,091)

1,161

(4,445)

551

(6,824) Cash flows from financing activities





































Net increase (decrease) in short-term

debt (2)

—

296

—

294

(4)

—

74

—

70 Proceeds from issuance of debt

(original maturities greater than

three months) (b) 20

960

29,350

(960)

29,370

10

97

26,224

(97)

26,235 Payments on debt (original maturities

greater than three months) (52)

(7)

(23,815)

(29)

(23,904)

(1,582)

(14)

(22,237)

21

(23,812) Payment to purchase common stock (1,346)

—

—

—

(1,346)

(869)

—

—

—

(869) Issuance (redemption) of subsidiary

stock(b) —

255

—

(255)

—

—

235

—

(235)

— Dividends paid(c) (275)

—

(959)

900

(334)

(252)

—

(959)

900

(311) Other financing activities (14)

(163)

(112)

—

(288)

(243)

(136)

(91)

—

(470) Net cash provided by (used in)

financing activities (1,668)

1,046

4,760

(345)

3,793

(2,938)

183

3,010

588

843 Effect of exchange rate changes on

cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash (173)

—

(58)

—

(231)

46

—

62

—

108 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash 1,814

(247)

2,135

—

3,702

2,363

404

2,038

—

4,805 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash at beginning of period 12,310

1,359

8,249

—

21,917

13,746

1,526

6,676

—

21,948 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash at end of period $ 14,123

$ 1,112

$ 10,384

$ —

$ 25,620

$ 16,109

$ 1,930

$ 8,715

$ —

$ 26,753

__________ (a) Includes eliminations of $3.3 billion and $0.2 billion in the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 primarily driven by purchases/collections of wholesale finance receivables resulting from vehicles sold by GM to dealers that have arranged their inventory floor plan financing through GM Financial. (b) Includes eliminations of $0.9 billion convertible note issued by Cruise to Automotive in the six months ended June 30, 2024 and $0.3 billion and $0.2 billion of Automotive investment in Cruise in the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. (c) Eliminations include dividends issued by GM Financial to Automotive in the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1 The following tables summarize key financial information by segment (dollars in millions):

GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

































Net sales and revenue $ 40,725

$ 3,298

$ 37

$ —

$ 44,060

$ 25

$ 3,918

$ (35)

$ 47,969 Expenditures for property $ 2,461

$ 74

$ 4

$ —

$ 2,539

$ (10)

$ 6

$ 35

$ 2,569 Depreciation and amortization $ 1,515

$ 147

$ 20

$ —

$ 1,682

$ 7

$ 1,192

$ —

$ 2,880 Impairment charges $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 605

$ —

$ —

$ 605 Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $ 330

$ (103)

$ —

$ —

$ 227

$ —

$ 14

$ —

$ 240





































GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

































Net sales and revenue $ 37,220

$ 3,955

$ 79

$ —

$ 41,254

$ 26

$ 3,498

$ (31)

$ 44,746 Expenditures for property $ 2,014

$ 114

$ 7

$ —

$ 2,136

$ 15

$ 10

$ 90

$ 2,251 Depreciation and amortization $ 1,531

$ 144

$ 5

$ —

$ 1,680

$ 10

$ 1,245

$ —

$ 2,936 Impairment charges $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $ 31

$ 77

$ —

$ —

$ 108

$ —

$ 37

$ —

$ 145





































GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

































Net sales and revenue $ 76,824

$ 6,380

$ 68

$ —

$ 83,272

$ 51

$ 7,730

$ (69)

$ 90,983 Expenditures for property $ 5,091

$ 167

$ 8

$ —

$ 5,267

$ 2

$ 10

$ 73

$ 5,352 Depreciation and amortization $ 2,924

$ 272

$ 25

$ —

$ 3,221

$ 12

$ 2,445

$ —

$ 5,678 Impairment charges $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 605

$ —

$ —

$ 605 Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $ 457

$ (211)

$ —

$ —

$ 245

$ —

$ 45

$ —

$ 291





































GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

































Net sales and revenue $ 70,108

$ 7,682

$ 110

$ —

$ 77,900

$ 51

$ 6,841

$ (60)

$ 84,732 Expenditures for property $ 4,274

$ 262

$ 7

$ —

$ 4,544

$ 32

$ 16

$ 91

$ 4,683 Depreciation and amortization $ 2,959

$ 266

$ 10

$ —

$ 3,235

$ 15

$ 2,496

$ —

$ 5,746 Impairment charges $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $ (15)

$ 157

$ —

$ —

$ 142

$ —

$ 78

$ —

$ 220

__________ (a) Includes Automotive China joint ventures (Automotive China JVs) equity loss of $104 million and $210 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and Automotive China JVs equity income of $78 million and $161 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. (b) Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC, an equally owned joint venture with LG Energy Solution, are presented in Automotive and other cost of sales as this entity is integral to the operations of our business by providing battery cells for our electric vehicles (EVs). Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC were $324 million and $479 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and insignificant in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Material1

(Unaudited)

General Motors Company (GM) uses both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures for operational and financial decision making, and to assess Company and segment business performance. Our non-GAAP measures include: earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)-adjusted, presented net of noncontrolling interests; earnings before income taxes (EBT)-adjusted for our General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment; earnings per share (EPS)-diluted-adjusted; effective tax rate-adjusted (ETR-adjusted); return on invested capital-adjusted (ROIC-adjusted) and adjusted automotive free cash flow. GM's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP measures allow management and investors to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among geographic regions to understand operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of our core operating performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures allow investors the opportunity to measure and monitor our performance against our externally communicated targets and evaluate the investment decisions being made by management to improve ROIC-adjusted. Management uses these measures in its financial, investment and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes. Further, our Board of Directors uses certain of these, and other measures, as key metrics to determine management performance under our performance-based compensation plans. For these reasons, we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful for our investors.

EBIT-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net income attributable to stockholders) EBIT-adjusted is presented net of noncontrolling interests and is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated operating results because it excludes automotive interest income, automotive interest expense and income taxes as well as certain additional adjustments that are not considered part of our core operations. Examples of adjustments to EBIT include, but are not limited to, impairment charges on long-lived assets and other exit costs resulting from strategic shifts in our operations or discrete market and business conditions, and certain costs arising from legal matters. For EBIT-adjusted and our other non-GAAP measures, once we have made an adjustment in the current period for an item, we will also adjust the related non-GAAP measure in any future periods in which there is an impact from the item. Our corresponding measure for our GM Financial segment is EBT-adjusted because interest income and interest expense are part of operating results when assessing and measuring the operational and financial performance of the segment.

EPS-diluted-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Diluted earnings per common share) EPS-diluted-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated diluted EPS results on a consistent basis. EPS-diluted-adjusted is calculated as net income attributable to common stockholders-diluted less adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and certain income tax adjustments divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted. Examples of income tax adjustments include the establishment or release of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances.

ETR-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Effective tax rate) ETR-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review the consolidated effective tax rate for our core operations on a consistent basis. ETR-adjusted is calculated as Income tax expense less the income tax related to the adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and the income tax adjustments noted above for EPS-diluted-adjusted divided by Income before income taxes less adjustments. When we provide an expected adjusted effective tax rate, we do not provide an expected effective tax rate because the U.S. GAAP measure may include significant adjustments that are difficult to predict.

ROIC-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Return on equity) ROIC-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our investment and capital allocation decisions. We define ROIC-adjusted as EBIT-adjusted for the trailing four quarters divided by ROIC-adjusted average net assets, which is considered to be the average equity balances adjusted for average automotive debt and interest liabilities, exclusive of finance leases; average automotive net pension and other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liabilities; and average automotive net income tax assets during the same period.

Adjusted automotive free cash flow (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net automotive cash provided by operating activities) Adjusted automotive free cash flow is used by management and can be used by investors to review the liquidity of our automotive operations and to measure and monitor our performance against our capital allocation program and evaluate our automotive liquidity against the substantial cash requirements of our automotive operations. We measure adjusted automotive free cash flow as automotive operating cash flow from operations less capital expenditures adjusted for management actions. Management actions can include voluntary events such as discretionary contributions to employee benefit plans or nonrecurring specific events such as a closure of a facility that are considered special for EBIT-adjusted purposes.

The following table reconciles Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Net income attributable to stockholders(a) $ 2,933

$ 2,566

$ 5,913

$ 4,962 Income tax expense (benefit) 767

522

1,529

950 Automotive interest expense 206

226

425

460 Automotive interest income (229)

(251)

(414)

(479) Adjustments













Cruise restructuring(b) 583

—

583

— GMI plant wind down(c) 103

—

103

— Buick dealer strategy(d) 75

246

171

345 Voluntary separation program(e) —

—

—

875 GM Korea wage litigation(f) —

(76)

—

(76) Total adjustments 761

170

857

1,144 EBIT-adjusted 4,438

3,234

8,310

7,037 Operating segments













GM North America (GMNA) 4,433

3,194

8,273

6,769 GM International (GMI) 50

236

40

583 Cruise (458)

(611)

(900)

(1,172) GM Financial(g) 822

766

1,559

1,537 Total operating segments 4,847

3,585

8,971

7,717 Corporate and eliminations(h) (409)

(351)

(662)

(680) EBIT-adjusted $ 4,438

$ 3,234

$ 8,310

$ 7,037

__________ (a) Net of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. (b) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring costs resulting from Cruise voluntarily pausing its driverless, supervised and manual AV operations in the U.S. and the indefinite delay of the Cruise Origin. The adjustments primarily consist of non-cash restructuring charges, supplier related charges and employee separation charges. (c) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the wind down of our manufacturing operations in Colombia and Ecuador. (d) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to strategic activities to transition certain Buick dealers out of our dealer network as part of Buick's EV strategy. (e) This adjustment was excluded because it relates to the acceleration of attrition as part of the cost reduction program announced in January 2023, primarily in the U.S. (f) This adjustment was excluded because it relates to the partial resolution of subcontractor matters in Korea. (g) GM Financial amounts represent EBT-adjusted. (h) GM's automotive interest income and interest expense, legacy costs from the Opel/Vauxhall Business (primarily pension costs), corporate expenditures and certain revenues and expenses that are not part of a reportable segment are recorded centrally in Corporate.

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share Diluted earnings per common share $ 2,919

$ 2.55

$ 2,540

$ 1.83

$ 5,889

$ 5.10

$ 4,908

$ 3.52 Adjustments(a) 761

0.66

170

0.12

857

0.74

1,144

0.82 Tax effect on adjustments(b) (170)

(0.15)

(60)

(0.04)

(194)

(0.17)

(299)

(0.21) EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 3,510

$ 3.06

$ 2,650

$ 1.91

$ 6,552

$ 5.68

$ 5,753

$ 4.12

__________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. (b) The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

The following table reconciles our effective tax rate under U.S. GAAP to ETR-adjusted (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Income

before

income

taxes

Income

tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate

Income

before

income

taxes

Income

tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate

Income

before

income

taxes

Income

tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective tax

rate

Income

before

income

taxes

Income

tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate Effective tax rate $ 3,643

$ 767

21.0 %

$ 3,029

$ 522

17.2 %

$ 7,359

$ 1,529

20.8 %

$ 5,803

$ 950

16.4 % Adjustments(a) 828

170





170

60





924

194





1,144

299



ETR-adjusted $ 4,471

$ 937

20.9 %

$ 3,199

$ 582

18.2 %

$ 8,283

$ 1,723

20.8 %

$ 6,947

$ 1,249

18.0 %

__________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These adjustments include Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests where applicable. The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

We define return on equity (ROE) as Net income attributable to stockholders for the trailing four quarters divided by average equity for the same period. Management uses average equity to provide comparable amounts in the calculation of ROE. The following table summarizes the calculation of ROE (dollars in billions):



Four Quarters Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 11.1

$ 10.3 Average equity(a) $ 70.4

$ 70.5 ROE 15.7 %

14.6 %

__________ (a) Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in Net income attributable to stockholders.

The following table summarizes the calculation of ROIC-adjusted (dollars in billions):



Four Quarters Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 EBIT-adjusted(a) $ 13.6

$ 15.1 Average equity(b) $ 70.4

$ 70.5 Add: Average automotive debt and interest liabilities (excluding finance leases) 16.2

17.3 Add: Average automotive net pension & OPEB liability 9.3

8.0 Less: Average automotive and other net income tax asset (22.1)

(20.7) ROIC-adjusted average net assets $ 73.8

$ 75.0 ROIC-adjusted 18.5 %

20.2 %

__________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. (b) Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in EBIT-adjusted.

The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by operating activities under U.S. GAAP to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Net automotive cash provided by operating activities $ 7,713

$ 7,114

$ 11,311

$ 9,346 Less: Capital expenditures (2,539)

(2,136)

(5,267)

(4,544) Add: Buick dealer strategy 114

316

276

355 Add: Employee separation costs —

253

58

258 Add: GMI plant wind down 9

—

9

— Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 5,297

$ 5,548

$ 6,388

$ 5,415

Vehicle Sales

GM presents both wholesale and total vehicle sales data to assist in the analysis of our revenue and market share. Wholesale vehicle sales data consists of sales to GM's dealers and distributors as well as sales to the U.S. government and excludes vehicles sold by our joint ventures. Wholesale vehicle sales data correlates to GM's revenue recognized from the sale of vehicles, which is the largest component of Automotive net sales and revenue. In the six months ended June 30, 2024, 26.6% of GM's wholesale vehicle sales volume was generated outside the U.S. The following table summarizes wholesale vehicle sales by automotive segment (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 GMNA 903

833

1,695

1,556 GMI 140

147

243

288 Total 1,043

979

1,938

1,844

Total vehicle sales data represents: (1) retail sales (i.e., sales to consumers who purchase new vehicles from dealers or distributors); (2) fleet sales (i.e., sales to large and small businesses, governments and daily rental car companies); and (3) certain vehicles used by dealers in their business. Total vehicle sales data includes all sales by joint ventures on a total vehicle basis, not based on our percentage ownership interest in the joint venture. Certain joint venture agreements in China allow for the contractual right to report vehicle sales of non-GM trademarked vehicles by those joint ventures, which are included in the total vehicle sales we report for China. While total vehicle sales data does not correlate directly to the revenue GM recognizes during a particular period, we believe it is indicative of the underlying demand for GM's vehicles. Total vehicle sales data represents management's good faith estimate based on sales reported by our dealers, distributors and joint ventures; commercially available data sources such as registration and insurance data; and internal estimates and forecasts when other data is not available.

The following table summarizes industry and GM total vehicle sales and GM's related competitive position by geographic region (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Industry

GM

Market

Share

Industry

GM

Market

Share

Industry

GM

Market

Share

Industry

GM

Market

Share North America













































United States 4,195

696

16.6 %

4,227

692

16.4 %

8,048

1,290

16.0 %

7,909

1,295

16.4 % Other 1,007

131

13.0 %

921

113

12.3 %

1,898

246

13.0 %

1,714

217

12.6 % Total North America 5,202

827

15.9 %

5,148

805

15.6 %

9,946

1,537

15.5 %

9,623

1,512

15.7 % Asia/Pacific, Middle

East and Africa













































China(a) 5,870

373

6.4 %

6,149

526

8.6 %

11,525

814

7.1 %

11,251

988

8.8 % Other 5,107

121

2.4 %

5,236

143

2.7 %

10,645

233

2.2 %

10,815

251

2.3 % Total Asia/Pacific,

Middle East and

Africa 10,977

493

4.5 %

11,384

669

5.9 %

22,170

1,047

4.7 %

22,067

1,239

5.6 % South America













































Brazil 629

84

13.4 %

526

78

14.7 %

1,143

141

12.3 %

998

149

14.9 % Other 317

27

8.5 %

344

31

8.9 %

626

54

8.7 %

726

65

9.0 % Total South America 946

111

11.7 %

870

108

12.4 %

1,769

195

11.0 %

1,724

214

12.4 % Total in GM markets 17,125

1,432

8.4 %

17,403

1,583

9.1 %

33,885

2,779

8.2 %

33,414

2,965

8.9 % Total Europe 4,353

1

— %

4,314

1

— %

8,721

1

— %

8,402

1

— % Total Worldwide(b) 21,477

1,432

6.7 %

21,717

1,583

7.3 %

42,606

2,780

6.5 %

41,816

2,966

7.1 % United States













































Cars 780

53

6.8 %

835

68

8.1 %

1,489

103

6.9 %

1,542

128

8.3 % Trucks 1,126

359

31.9 %

1,132

342

30.2 %

2,062

650

31.5 %

2,128

639

30.0 % Crossovers 2,290

284

12.4 %

2,260

283

12.5 %

4,496

538

12.0 %

4,239

528

12.5 % Total United States 4,195

696

16.6 %

4,227

692

16.4 %

8,048

1,290

16.0 %

7,909

1,295

16.4 % China(a)













































SGMS



120









240









275









413



SGMW



253









286









539









576



Total China 5,870

373

6.4 %

6,149

526

8.6 %

11,525

814

7.1 %

11,251

988

8.8 %

__________ (a) Includes sales by the Automotive China JVs: SAIC General Motors Sales Co., Ltd. (SGMS) and SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd. (SGMW). (b) Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria are subject to broad economic sanctions. Accordingly, these countries are excluded from industry sales data and corresponding calculation of market share.

As discussed above, total vehicle sales and market share data provided in the table above includes fleet vehicles. Certain fleet transactions, particularly sales to daily rental car companies, are generally less profitable than retail sales to end customers. The following table summarizes estimated fleet sales and those sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 GMNA 179

196

320

373 GMI 98

118

166

208 Total fleet sales 277

314

486

581















Fleet sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales 19.3 %

19.8 %

17.5 %

19.6 %















North America capacity two-shift utilization 108.1 %

102.7 %

105.1 %

99.3 %

SOURCE General Motors Company