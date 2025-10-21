GM releases 2025 third-quarter results

General Motors

Oct 21, 2025, 06:30 ET

DETROIT, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors (NYSE: GM) today reported third-quarter 2025 revenue of $48.6 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $1.3 billion, and EBIT-adjusted of $3.4 billion.

GM is also updating its 2025 full-year earnings guidance:

Updated 2025 guidance

Previous 2025 guidance

Net income attributable to stockholders

$7.7 billion - $8.3 billion

$7.7 billion - $9.5 billion

EBIT-adjusted

$12.0 billion - $13.0 billion

$10.0 billion - $12.5 billion

Automotive operating cash flow

$19.2 billion - $21.2 billion

$17.0 billion - $20.5 billion

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$10.0 billion - $11.0 billion

$7.5 billion - $10.0 billion

EPS-diluted

$8.30 - $9.05

$8.22 - $9.97

EPS-diluted-adjusted

$9.75 - $10.50

$8.25 - $10.00

An overview of quarterly results and financial highlights appears below.

Results Overview


Three Months Ended



($M) except per share amounts

September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024

Change

% Change

Revenue

$     48,591

$     48,757

$          (166)

(0.3) %

Net income attributable to stockholders

$       1,327

$       3,056

$       (1,729)

(56.6) %

EBIT-adjusted

$       3,376

$       4,115

$          (739)

(18.0) %

Net income margin

2.7 %

6.3 %

(3.6) ppts

(57.1) %

EBIT-adjusted margin

6.9 %

8.4 %

(1.5) ppts

(17.9) %

Automotive operating cash flow

$      6,070

$      7,863

$       (1,793)

(22.8) %

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$      4,201

$      5,834

$       (1,633)

(28.0) %

EPS-diluted

$        1.35

$        2.68

$         (1.33)

(49.6) %

EPS-diluted-adjusted

$        2.80

$        2.96

$         (0.16)

(5.4) %

GMNA EBIT-adjusted

$      2,506

$      3,982

$       (1,476)

(37.1) %

GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin

6.2 %

9.7 %

(3.5) ppts

(36.1) %

GMI EBIT-adjusted(a)

$         226

$           42

$           184

n.m.

China equity income (loss)(a)

$           80

$        (137)

$           217

n.m.

GM Financial EBT-adjusted

$         804

$         687

$           117

17.0 %



(a)

n.m. = not meaningful

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements : This press release and related comments by management may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact and represent our current judgment about possible future events. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

Guidance Reconciliations

The following table reconciles expected Net income attributable to stockholders to expected EBIT-adjusted (dollars in billions):

Year Ending December 31, 2025


Updated


Previous

Net income attributable to stockholders

$ 7.7-8.3


$ 7.7-9.5

Income tax expense

1.8-2.2


1.6-2.3

Automotive interest income, net

(0.1)


(0.0)

Adjustments(a)

2.6


0.7

EBIT-adjusted

$ 12.0-13.0


$ 10.0-12.5







(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected EPS-diluted to expected EPS-diluted-adjusted:

Year Ending December 31, 2025


Updated


Previous

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 8.30-9.05


$ 8.22-9.97

Adjustments(a)

1.45


0.03

EPS-diluted-adjusted

$ 9.75-10.50


$ 8.25-10.00







(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share to EPS-diluted-adjusted for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected automotive net cash provided by operating activities to expected adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in billions):

Year Ending December 31, 2025


Updated


Previous

Net automotive cash provided by operating activities

$ 19.2-21.2


$ 17.0-20.5

Less: Capital expenditures

10.0-11.0


10.0-11.0

Adjustments

0.8


0.5

Adjusted automotive free cash flow(a)

$ 10.0-11.0


$ 7.5-10.0







(a)

These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

Combining Income Statement Information

(In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


Three Months Ended September 30, 2024


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined

Net sales and revenue




















Automotive

$ 44,256


$      —


$               —


$                —


$    44,256


$   44,735


$        26


$               —


$              (26)


$     44,735

GM Financial



4,337


(2)


4,335




4,031


(10)


4,021

Total net sales and revenue

44,256



4,337


(2)


48,591


44,735


26


4,031


(36)


48,757

Costs and expenses




















Automotive and other cost of
     sales

41,937




(1)


41,936


38,768


240



(1)


39,007

GM Financial interest,
     operating and other
     expenses



3,542



3,542




3,354



3,353

Automotive and other selling,
     general and
     administrative expense

2,038




(1)


2,037


2,544


203



(1)


2,745

Total costs and expenses

43,975



3,542


(2)


47,515


41,312


442


3,354


(2)


45,105

   Operating income (loss)

281



795



1,076


3,424


(417)


678


(33)


3,651

Automotive interest expense

206




3


209


206


30



(30)


206

Interest income and other non-
     operating income, net

473




3


475


379


11



4


394

Equity income (loss)

68



9



77


(132)



10



(122)

Income (loss) before income
     taxes

$      615


$      —


$             804


$                —


$      1,419


$     3,465


$     (435)


$             687


$                —


$       3,717

Income tax expense (benefit)









127










709

Net income (loss)









1,293










3,008

Net loss (income) attributable
     to noncontrolling interests









35










48

Net income (loss)
     attributable to
     stockholders









$      1,327










$      3,056





















Net income (loss)
     attributable to common 
     stockholders









$      1,297










$       3,029






















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined

Net sales and revenue




















Automotive

$  126,985


$        1


$               —


$               —


$  126,986


$  128,007


$        76


$               —


$              (76)


$   128,008

GM Financial



12,756


(9)


12,747




11,761


(29)


11,732

Total net sales and revenue

126,985


1


12,756


(9)


139,732


128,007


76


11,761


(105)


139,740

Costs and expenses




















Automotive and other cost of
     sales

116,255


163



(2)


116,416


109,958


1,662



(2)


111,618

GM Financial interest,
     operating and other
     expenses



10,599



10,600




9,569


(1)


9,568

Automotive and other selling,
     general and administrative
     expense

6,054


111



(3)


6,161


6,813


482



(3)


7,292

Total costs and expenses

122,309


274


10,599


(5)


133,177


116,771


2,144


9,569


(5)


128,478

   Operating income (loss)

4,676


(273)


2,156


(4)


6,555


11,237


(2,067)


2,192


(100)


11,262

Automotive interest expense

557


30



(27)


560


631


158



(158)


631

Interest income and other non-
     operating income, net

1,174


2


(1)


(23)


1,151


785


29


(1)


(58)


756

Equity income (loss)

182



37



219


(366)



55



(311)

Income (loss) before income
     taxes

$   5,474


$   (301)


$          2,193


$                —


$      7,366


$    11,026


$  (2,196)


$          2,246


$                —


$     11,076

Income tax expense (benefit)









1,326










2,238

Net income (loss)









6,040










8,837

Net loss (income) attributable
     to noncontrolling interests









(33)










132

Net income (loss)
     attributable to
     stockholders









$      6,007










$       8,969





















Net income (loss)
     attributable to common
     stockholders









$      6,510










$       8,914







1

Certain columns and rows may not add due to rounding.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

(Unaudited)


The following table summarizes basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2024

Basic earnings per share








Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$               1,327


$               3,056


$               6,007


$               8,969

Adjustments(a)

(30)


(27)


503


(55)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$               1,297


$               3,029


$               6,510


$               8,914









Weighted-average common shares outstanding

944


1,116


965


1,136









Basic earnings per common share

$                 1.37


$                 2.71


$                 6.75


$                 7.85

Diluted earnings per share








Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders –
     diluted

$               1,297


$               3,029


$               6,510


$               8,914









Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted

964


1,131


980


1,147









Diluted earnings per common share

$                 1.35


$                 2.68


$                 6.64


$                 7.77

Potentially dilutive securities(b)


6



6







(a)

Includes a $593 million return from the preferred shareholders related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from noncontrolling interest holders in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

(b)

Potentially dilutive securities attributable to outstanding stock options, Performance Stock Units and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) at September 30, 2025 and 2024 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share (EPS) because the securities would have had an antidilutive effect.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

Combining Balance Sheet Information

(In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined

ASSETS




















Current Assets




















Cash and cash equivalents

$   15,019


$      72


$      7,820


$                 —


$   22,910


$   14,470


$    308


$      5,094


$                 —


$   19,872

Marketable debt securities

6,771



21



6,792


7,265





7,265

Accounts and notes receivable, net(a)

16,276


76


1,782


(1,009)


17,125


11,498


22


1,988


(681)


12,827

GM Financial receivables, net(d)



44,902


(381)


44,521




46,760


(398)


46,362

Inventories

15,322




(4)


15,318


14,569




(5)


14,564

Other current assets

2,844


11


5,109


5


7,970


2,816


38


4,799


2


7,655

Total current assets

56,233


159


59,634


(1,390)


114,636


50,618


369


58,640


(1,082)


108,545

Non-current Assets




















GM Financial receivables, net(c)



45,300



45,300




46,750


(276)


46,474

Equity in net assets of
     nonconsolidated affiliates

5,178



1,095



6,272


5,896



1,206



7,102

Property, net

51,731


97


110



51,938


51,729


69


107



51,904

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

3,104


1


1,348



4,452


2,642


570


1,339



4,551

Equipment on operating leases, net



33,609



33,609




31,586



31,586

Deferred income taxes

22,940



(1,270)



21,669


21,149


1,899


(1,795)



21,254

Other assets(b)

8,789


52


1,451



10,292


9,340


41


1,323


(2,359)


8,346

Total non-current assets

91,740


150


81,642



173,532


90,756


2,579


80,516


(2,635)


171,216

Total Assets

$ 147,973


$    309


$  141,276


$           (1,390)


$ 288,168


$ 141,374


$ 2,948


$  139,156


$           (3,717)


$ 279,761

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




















Current Liabilities




















Accounts payable (principally
     trade)(a)

$   27,543


$        5


$         703


$              (933)


$   27,317


$   25,446


$    200


$         714


$              (681)


$   25,680

Short-term debt and current portion of
     long-term debt




















Automotive(a)(d)

873


7



(457)


424


2,413


7



(279)


2,141

GM Financial



36,053



36,053




37,291



37,291

Cruise(d)







119



(119)


Accrued liabilities

24,730


130


4,641



29,501


24,949


548


5,661


(4)


31,154

Total current liabilities

53,146


142


41,397


(1,390)


93,295


52,808


874


43,666


(1,082)


96,265

Non-current Liabilities




















Long-term debt




















Automotive(b)

15,619


71




15,690


13,288


2,397



(2,359)


13,327

GM Financial



80,336



80,336




76,973



76,973

Cruise(c)







276



(276)


Postretirement benefits other than
     pensions

3,947





3,947


3,990





3,990

Pensions

5,976



9



5,985


5,772



7



5,779

Other liabilities

16,914


292


3,306



20,512


14,635


297


2,904



17,836

Total non-current liabilities

42,458


363


83,651



126,471


37,686


2,970


79,885


(2,635)


117,906

Total Liabilities

95,604


505


125,048


(1,390)


219,766


90,494


3,844


123,551


(3,717)


214,171

Equity




















  Common stock, $0.01 par value

9





9


10





10

  Additional paid-in capital(e)

18,477


1,794


1,137


(1,112)


20,295


19,632


1,187


1,196


(1,172)


20,843

  Retained earnings

42,355


(1,990)


16,495


1


56,862


40,203


(2,647)


15,916


1


53,472

  Accumulated other comprehensive
       loss

(9,389)



(1,403)



(10,792)


(9,744)


(3)


(1,506)



(11,253)

  Total stockholders' equity

51,453


(196)


16,228


(1,111)


66,374


50,100


(1,464)


15,606


(1,170)


63,072

  Noncontrolling interests(e)

917




1,111


2,028


780


568



1,170


2,518

Total Equity

52,369


(196)


16,228



68,402


50,880


(896)


15,606



65,590

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 147,973


$    309


$  141,276


$           (1,390)


$ 288,168


$ 141,374


$ 2,948


$  139,156


$           (3,717)


$ 279,761







(a)

Eliminations primarily include GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.6 billion due from Automotive; Automotive accounts receivable of $0.3 billion primarily due from GM Financial; and Cruise accounts receivable of $0.1 billion due from Automotive at September 30, 2025; and GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.5 billion due from Automotive; and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.2 billion primarily due from GM Financial and Cruise at December 31, 2024.

(b)

Eliminations primarily related to convertible note issued by Cruise to Automotive and deferral agreement between Cruise and Automotive as regards to engineering, capital spending, restructuring and other costs incurred by Automotive on behalf of Cruise resulting in a long-term payable for Cruise offset by a long-term receivable for Automotive at December 31, 2024.

(c)

Eliminations primarily related to intercompany loans due from Cruise to GM Financial at December 31, 2024.

(d)

Eliminations primarily related to GM Financial accounts receivable due from Automotive and Cruise.

(e)

Primarily reclassification of GM Financial Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, B and C. The preferred stock is classified as noncontrolling interests in our consolidated balance sheets.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

Combining Cash Flow Information

(In millions) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined


Automotive


Cruise


GM
Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Combined

Cash flows from operating activities




















Net income (loss)

$    4,732


$  (302)


$  1,610


$                 —


$    6,040


$    8,944


$  (1,743)


$  1,637


$                 —


$    8,837

Depreciation and impairment of
     Equipment on operating leases, net



3,675



3,675




3,633



3,633

Depreciation, amortization and
     impairment charges on Property, net

6,375


12


25



6,412


4,871


623


29



5,523

Foreign currency remeasurement and
     transaction (gains) losses

276



9



285


(231)



2



(228)

Undistributed earnings of
     nonconsolidated affiliates, net

433



(37)



396


(232)



(55)



(287)

Pension contributions and OPEB
     payments

(432)



(1)



(433)


(815)





(815)

Pension and OPEB income, net

21



1



23


49



1



50

Provision (benefit) for deferred taxes

(64)



191



127


970


(455)


881



1,396

Change in other operating assets and
     liabilities(a)(c)

1,787


(511)


594


1,678


3,548


5,618


(175)


(1,014)


(6,549)


(2,120)

Net cash provided by (used in)
     operating activities

13,127


(800)


6,067


1,678


20,072


19,174


(1,750)


5,114


(6,549)


15,989

Cash flows from investing activities




















Expenditures for property

(6,054)


(2)


(27)



(6,083)


(7,495)


(4)


(16)


(81)


(7,597)

Available-for-sale marketable
     securities, acquisitions

(1,768)



(17)



(1,785)


(3,467)





(3,467)

Available-for-sale marketable
     securities, liquidations

2,398





2,398


2,757





2,757

Purchases of finance receivables(a)



(28,246)


(5)


(28,251)




(31,222)


5,358


(25,864)

Principal collections and recoveries on
     finance receivables(a)(b)



29,539


(3,016)


26,524




23,524


1


23,526

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables



2,005



2,005






Purchases of leased vehicles



(12,609)



(12,609)




(11,243)



(11,243)

Proceeds from termination of leased
     vehicles



7,780



7,780




8,627



8,627

Other investing activities(b)

(3,353)



1


901


(2,451)


(1,999)



1


1,256


(742)

Net cash provided by (used in)
     investing activities

(8,777)


(2)


(1,574)


(2,120)


(12,473)


(10,204)


(4)


(10,329)


6,535


(14,004)

Cash flows from financing activities




















Net increase (decrease) in short-term
     debt

(10)



23



13


(1)



87



85

Proceeds from issuance of debt
     (original maturities greater than
     three months)(b)

2,019


555


35,103


(555)


37,122


64


1,044


38,142


(1,087)


38,163

Payments on debt (original maturities
     greater than three months)

(1,862)


(4)


(35,502)


(24)


(37,391)


(128)


(7)


(31,882)


6


(32,012)

Payment to purchase common stock

(3,512)





(3,512)


(2,378)





(2,378)

Issuance (redemption) of subsidiary
     stock(b)




(29)


(29)



255



(255)


Dividends paid(c)

(401)



(1,169)


1,050


(519)


(408)



(1,469)


1,350


(526)

Other financing activities

(160)



(114)



(274)


(65)


(162)


(142)



(369)

Net cash provided by (used in)
     financing activities

(3,926)


551


(1,658)


442


(4,591)


(2,916)


1,130


4,735


14


2,963

Effect of exchange rate changes on
     cash, cash equivalents and
     restricted cash

163


1


73



237


(84)



(67)



(151)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash
     equivalents and restricted cash

588


Includes eliminations of $2.7 billion and $5.3 billion in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 primarily driven by purchases/collections of wholesale finance receivables resulting from vehicles sold by GM to dealers that have arranged their inventory floor plan financing through GM Financial.

(b)

Eliminations include intercompany funding activity from Automotive and GM Financial to Cruise in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.

(c)

Eliminations include dividends issued by GM Financial to Automotive in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.

Note:

Certain intercompany transactions that are eliminated in consolidation are presented on a net basis.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1


The following tables summarize key financial information (dollars in millions):



GMNA


GMI


Corporate


Eliminations


Total

Automotive


Cruise


GM

Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Total

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


















Net sales and revenue

$   40,551


$   3,645


$        60


$           —


$     44,256


$        —


$   4,337


$                  (2)


$   48,591

Expenditures for property

$     2,011


$        92


$        11


$           —


$       2,113


$        —


$        17


$                  —


$     2,130

Depreciation and amortization

$     1,703


$      114


$          4


$           —


$       1,821


$        —


$   1,245


$                  —


$     3,066

Impairment charges

$     1,044


$        —


$        —


$           —


$       1,044


$        —


$        —


$                  —


$     1,044

Equity income (loss)(a)(b)

$        214


$        83


$      (16)


$           —


$          281


$        —


$          9


$                  —


$        290




















GMNA


GMI


Corporate


Eliminations


Total

Automotive


Cruise


GM

Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Total

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024


















Net sales and revenue

$   41,157


$   3,517


$        62


$           —


$     44,735


$        26


$   4,031


$                (36)


$   48,757

Expenditures for property

$     2,128


$        91


$        10


$           —


$       2,229


$          3


$          6


$                    8


$     2,245

Depreciation and amortization

$     1,491


$      131


$        27


$           —


$       1,650


$          6


$   1,217


$                  —


$     2,873

Impairment charges

$          —


$        —


$        —


$           —


$            —


$        —


$        —


$                  —


$          —

Equity income (loss)(a)(b)

$        309


$    (132)


$        —


$           —


$          177


$        —


$        10


$                  —


$        187




















GMNA


GMI


Corporate


Eliminations


Total

Automotive


Cruise


GM

Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Total

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


















Net sales and revenue

$ 117,424


$   9,398


$      163


$           —


$   126,985


$          1


$ 12,756


$                  (9)


$ 139,732

Expenditures for property

$     5,729


$      274


$        50


$           —


$       6,054


$          2


$        27


$                  —


$     6,083

Depreciation and amortization

$     4,933


$      347


$        39


$           —


$       5,319


$          5


$   3,701


$                  —


$     9,026

Impairment charges

$     1,044


$        18


$        —


$           —


$       1,063


$        —


$        —


$                  —


$     1,063

Equity income (loss)(a)(b)

$        469


$      208


$      (30)


$           —


$          647


$        —


$        37


$                  —


$        684




















GMNA


GMI


Corporate


Eliminations


Total

Automotive


Cruise


GM

Financial


Reclassifications
/Eliminations


Total

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024


















Net sales and revenue

$ 117,981


$   9,897


$      130


$           —


$   128,007


$        76


$ 11,761


$              (105)


$ 139,740

Expenditures for property

$     7,220


$      258


$        18


$           —


$       7,495


$          4


$        16


$                  81


$     7,597

Depreciation and amortization

$     4,415


$      403


$        53


$           —


$       4,871


$        18


$   3,662


$                  —


$     8,551

Impairment charges

$          —


$        —


$        —


$           —


$            —


$      605


$        —


$                  —


$        605

Equity income (loss)(a)(b)

$        766


$    (343)


$        —


$           —


$          423


$        —


$        55


$                  —


$        477







(a)

Includes Automotive China joint ventures (Automotive China JVs) equity income (loss) of $80 million and $197 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and $(137) million and $(347) million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

(b)

Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC, an equally owned joint venture with LG Energy Solution, are presented in Automotive and other cost of sales as this entity is integral to the operations of our business by providing battery cells for our electric vehicles (EVs). Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC were $213 million and $465 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and $309 million and $788 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
 Supplemental Material1
 (Unaudited)

General Motors Company (GM) uses both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures for operational and financial decision making, and to assess Company and segment business performance. Our non-GAAP measures include: earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)-adjusted, presented net of noncontrolling interests; earnings before income taxes (EBT)-adjusted for our General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment; earnings per share (EPS)-diluted-adjusted; effective tax rate-adjusted (ETR-adjusted); return on invested capital-adjusted (ROIC-adjusted) and adjusted automotive free cash flow. GM's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP measures allow management and investors to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among geographic regions to understand operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of our core operating performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures allow investors the opportunity to measure and monitor our performance against our externally communicated targets and evaluate the investment decisions being made by management to improve ROIC-adjusted. Management uses these measures in its financial, investment and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes. Further, our Board of Directors uses certain of these and other measures as key metrics to determine management performance under our performance-based compensation plans. For these reasons, we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful for our investors. 

EBIT-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net income attributable to stockholders)  EBIT-adjusted is presented net of noncontrolling interests and is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated operating results because it excludes automotive interest income, automotive interest expense and income taxes as well as certain additional adjustments that are not considered part of our core operations. Examples of adjustments to EBIT include, but are not limited to, impairment charges on long-lived assets and other exit costs resulting from strategic shifts in our operations or discrete market and business conditions, and certain costs arising from legal matters. For EBIT-adjusted and our other non-GAAP measures, once we have made an adjustment in the current period for an item, we will also adjust the related non-GAAP measure in any future periods in which there is an impact from the item. Our corresponding measure for our GM Financial segment is EBT-adjusted because interest income and interest expense are an integral part of its financial performance. 

EPS-diluted-adjusted  (Most comparable GAAP measure: Diluted earnings per common share)  EPS-diluted-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated diluted EPS results on a consistent basis. EPS-diluted-adjusted is calculated as net income attributable to common stockholders-diluted less adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and certain income tax adjustments divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted. Examples of income tax adjustments include the establishment or release of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances.

ETR-adjusted  (Most comparable GAAP measure: Effective tax rate)  ETR-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review the consolidated effective tax rate for our core operations on a consistent basis. ETR-adjusted is calculated as Income tax expense less the income tax related to the adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and the income tax adjustments noted above for EPS-diluted-adjusted divided by Income before income taxes less adjustments. When we provide an expected adjusted effective tax rate, we cannot provide an expected effective tax rate without unreasonable efforts because the U.S. GAAP measure may include significant adjustments that are difficult to predict. 

ROIC-adjusted  (Most comparable GAAP measure: Return on equity)  ROIC-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our investment and capital allocation decisions. We define ROIC-adjusted as EBIT-adjusted for the trailing four quarters divided by ROIC-adjusted average net assets, which is the average equity balances adjusted for average automotive debt and interest liabilities, exclusive of finance leases; average automotive net pension and other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liabilities; and average automotive net income tax assets during the same period.

Adjusted automotive free cash flow  (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net automotive cash provided by operating activities)  Adjusted automotive free cash flow is used by management and can be used by investors to review the liquidity of our automotive operations and to measure and monitor our performance against our capital allocation program and evaluate our automotive liquidity against the substantial cash requirements of our automotive operations. We measure adjusted automotive free cash flow as automotive operating cash flow from operations less capital expenditures adjusted for management actions. Management actions can include voluntary events such as discretionary contributions to employee benefit plans or nonrecurring specific events such as a closure of a facility that are considered special for EBIT-adjusted purposes.

The following table reconciles Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2024

Net income attributable to stockholders(a)

$                   1,327


$                   3,056


$                   6,007


$                   8,969

Income tax expense (benefit)

127


709


1,326


2,238

Automotive interest expense

209


206


560


631

Automotive interest income

(220)


(274)


(611)


(688)

Adjustments








EV strategic realignment(b)

1,592



1,592


OnStar Smart Driver(c)

300



300


Cruise restructuring(d)

25



90


583

Headquarters relocation(e)

16


34


50


34

Ultium strategic realignment(f)



330


China restructuring actions(g)



140


Restructuring actions(h)


190


87


190

GMI plant wind down(i)


43


33


146

Buick dealer strategy(j)


150



321

Total adjustments

1,933


417


2,622


1,274

EBIT-adjusted

3,376


4,115


9,903


12,424

Operating segments








GM North America (GMNA)

2,506


3,982


8,207


12,254

GM International (GMI)

226


42


460


82

Cruise


(383)


(273)


(1,284)

GM Financial(k)

804


687


2,193


2,246

Total operating segments

3,536


4,327


10,587


13,299

Corporate and eliminations(l)

(160)


(213)


(684)


(874)

EBIT-adjusted

$                   3,376


$                   4,115


$                   9,903


$                 12,424







(a)

Net of net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests.

(b)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to our planned strategic realignment of our EV capacity and manufacturing footprint to expected consumer demand.

(c)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to investigations and litigation associated with our former OnStar Smart Driver product.

(d)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring charges resulting from the plan to combine the Cruise and GM technical efforts to advance autonomous and assisted driving, the indefinite delay of the Cruise Origin and the voluntary pausing in 2023 of Cruise's driverless, supervised and manual AV operations in the U.S. The adjustments primarily consist of non-cash restructuring charges, supplier-related charges and employee separation costs.

(e)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the GM headquarters relocation, primarily consisting of accelerated depreciation and other relocation expenditures.

(f)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC charges from a strategic realignment to have the right manufacturing and cell capabilities in place to meet EV demand and expected growth.

(g)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring activities associated with our operations in China, including an other-than-temporary impairment and restructuring charges recorded in equity earnings associated with our Automotive China JVs.

(h)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to employee separation charges.

(i)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the wind down of our manufacturing operations in Colombia and Ecuador.

(j)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to strategic activities to transition certain Buick dealers out of our dealer network as part of Buick's EV strategy.

(k)

GM Financial amounts represent EBT-adjusted.

(l)

GM's automotive interest income and interest expense, corporate expenditures, legacy costs from the Opel/Vauxhall Business (primarily pension costs) and certain revenues and expenses that are not part of a reportable segment are recorded centrally in Corporate.

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per common share to EPS-diluted-adjusted (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share


Amount


Per Share

Diluted earnings per common share

$  1,297


$    1.35


$  3,029


$    2.68


$  6,510


$    6.64


$  8,914


$    7.77

Adjustments(a)

1,933


2.01


417


0.37


2,622


2.67


1,274


1.11

Tax effect on adjustments(b)

(536)


(0.56)


(96)


(0.08)


(606)


(0.62)


(290)


(0.25)

Return from preferred shareholders(c)





(593)


(0.60)



EPS-diluted-adjusted

$  2,694


$    2.80


$  3,350


$    2.96


$  7,933


$    8.09


$  9,898


$    8.63







(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details.

(b)

The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

(c)

This adjustment consists of a return from the preferred shareholders related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from noncontrolling interest holders in the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The following table reconciles our effective tax rate to ETR-adjusted (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


Income
before
income
taxes


Income
tax
expense
(benefit)


Effective
tax rate


Income
before
income
taxes


Income
tax
expense
(benefit)


Effective
tax rate


Income
before
income
taxes


Income
tax
expense
(benefit)


Effective
tax rate


Income
before
income
taxes


Income
tax
expense
(benefit)


Effective
tax rate

Effective tax rate

$  1,419


$   127


8.9 %


$  3,717


$ 709


19.1 %


$  7,366


$  1,326


18.0 %


$  11,076


$  2,238


20.2 %

Adjustments(a)

1,933


536




418


96




2,622


606




1,342


290



ETR-adjusted

$  3,352


$   663


19.8 %


$  4,135


$ 805


19.5 %


$  9,988


$  1,932


19.3 %


$  12,418


$  2,528


20.4 %







(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These adjustments include Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests where applicable. The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

We define return on equity (ROE) as Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders for the trailing four quarters divided by average equity for the same period. Management uses average equity to provide comparable amounts in the calculation of ROE. The following table summarizes the calculation of ROE (dollars in billions):

Four Quarters Ended


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

Net income attributable to stockholders

$                   3.0


$                 11.1

Average equity(a)

$                 65.2


$                 69.5

ROE

4.7 %


15.9 %







(a)

Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in Net income attributable to stockholders.

The following table summarizes the calculation of ROIC-adjusted (dollars in billions): 

Four Quarters Ended


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

EBIT-adjusted(a)

$                 12.4


$                 14.2

Average equity(b)

$                 65.2


$                 69.5

Add: Average automotive debt and interest liabilities (excluding finance leases)

16.1


16.3

Add: Average automotive net pension & OPEB liability

8.7


9.8

Less: Average automotive and other net income tax asset

(22.9)


(22.7)

ROIC-adjusted average net assets

$                 67.1


$                 73.0

ROIC-adjusted

18.5 %


19.4 %







(a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details.

(b)

Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in EBIT-adjusted.

The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by operating activities to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2024

Net automotive cash provided by operating activities

$              6,070


$              7,863


$           13,127


$           19,174

Less: Capital expenditures

(2,113)


(2,229)


(6,054)


(7,495)

Add: Buick dealer strategy

243


100


708


376

Add: Restructuring actions


74


139


74

Add: GMI plant wind down


26


12


35

Add: China restructuring actions

1



10


Less: Ultium strategic realignment



(103)


Add: Employee separation costs




58

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$              4,201


$              5,834


$              7,840


$           12,222

Vehicle Sales

GM presents both wholesale and total vehicle sales data to assist in the analysis of our revenue and market share. Wholesale vehicle sales data consists of sales to GM's dealers and distributors as well as sales to the U.S. government, and excludes vehicles sold by our joint ventures. Wholesale vehicle sales data correlates to GM's revenue recognized from the sale of vehicles, which is the largest component of Automotive net sales and revenue. In the nine months ended September 30, 2025, 26.4% of GM's wholesale vehicle sales volume was generated outside the U.S. The following table summarizes wholesale vehicle sales by our Automotive operations (vehicles in thousands):

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2024

GMNA

840


893


2,516


2,588

GMI

137


140


346


383

Total

977


1,033


2,862


2,971

Total vehicle sales data represents: (1) retail sales (i.e., sales to consumers who purchase new vehicles from dealers or distributors); (2) fleet sales (i.e., sales to large and small businesses, governments and daily rental car companies); and (3) sales of courtesy transportation vehicles (i.e., vehicles previously used by dealers that were sold to the end consumer). Total vehicle sales data includes all sales by joint ventures on a total vehicle basis, not based on our percentage ownership interest in the joint venture. Certain joint venture agreements in China allow for the contractual right to report vehicle sales of non-GM trademarked vehicles by those joint ventures, which are included in the total vehicle sales we report for China. While total vehicle sales data does not correlate directly to the revenue GM recognizes during a particular period, we believe it is indicative of the underlying demand for GM's vehicles. Total vehicle sales data represents management's good faith estimate based on sales reported by our dealers, distributors and joint ventures; commercially available data sources such as registration and insurance data; and internal estimates and forecasts when other data is not available.

The following table summarizes industry and GM total vehicle sales and GM's related competitive position by geographic region (vehicles in thousands):

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


Industry


GM


Market
Share


Industry


GM


Market
Share


Industry


GM


Market
Share


Industry


GM


Market
Share

North America
























United States

4,187


710


17.0 %


4,000


660


16.5 %


12,516


2,150


17.2 %


12,026


1,950


16.2 %

Other

1,015


127


12.5 %


985


130


13.2 %


3,008


384


12.8 %


2,884


376


13.0 %

Total North America

5,202


837


16.1 %


4,985


790


15.8 %


15,523


2,534


16.3 %


14,910


2,326


15.6 %

Asia/Pacific, Middle East
     and Africa
























China(a)

6,901


469


6.8 %


6,585


426


6.5 %


19,299


1,359


7.0 %


18,123


1,240


6.8 %

Other

5,598


150


2.7 %


5,536


150


2.7 %


16,603


369


2.2 %


16,310


382


2.3 %

Total Asia/Pacific, Middle
     East and Africa

12,499


619


5.0 %


12,121


576


4.8 %


35,903


1,729


4.8 %


34,433


1,622


4.7 %

South America
























Brazil

711


72


10.1 %


715


82


11.4 %


1,910


192


10.0 %


1,858


223


12.0 %

Other

455


35


7.7 %


365


28


7.7 %


1,266


95


7.5 %


991


82


8.3 %

Total South America

1,166


107


9.2 %


1,079


110


10.3 %


3,176


287


9.0 %


2,849


305


10.7 %

Total in GM markets

18,868


1,563


8.3 %


18,185


1,476


8.1 %


54,602


4,549


8.3 %


52,193


4,253


8.1 %

Total Europe

3,883


1


— %


3,724


1


— %


12,493


2


— %


12,541


2


— %

Total Worldwide(b)

22,751


1,564


6.9 %


21,910


1,477


6.7 %


67,095


4,552


6.8 %


64,734


4,255


6.6 %

United States
























Cars

658


12


1.8 %


731


38


5.2 %


2,080


44


2.1 %


2,207


141


6.4 %

Trucks

1,143


369


32.3 %


1,093


337


30.9 %


3,417


1,115


32.6 %


3,137


987


31.5 %

Crossovers

2,387


330


13.8 %


2,176


284


13.1 %


7,018


992


14.1 %


6,683


822


12.3 %

Total United States

4,187


710


17.0 %


4,000


660


16.5 %


12,516


2,150


17.2 %


12,026


1,950


16.2 %

China(a)
























SGMS



130






98






381






372



SGMW



339






329






978






868



Total

6,901


469


6.8 %


6,585


426


6.5 %


19,299


1,359


7.0 %


18,123


1,240


6.8 %







(a)

Includes sales by the Automotive China JVs: SAIC General Motors Sales Co., Ltd. (SGMS) and SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd. (SGMW).

(b)

Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria and certain regions of Ukraine are subject to broad economic sanctions. Accordingly, these countries are excluded from industry sales data and corresponding calculation of market share.

As discussed above, total vehicle sales and market share data provided in the table above includes fleet vehicles. Certain fleet transactions, particularly sales to daily rental car companies, are generally less profitable than retail sales to end customers. The following table summarizes estimated fleet sales and those sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales (vehicles in thousands):

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2024


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2024

GMNA

148


127


498


447

GMI

106


107


269


274

Total fleet sales

254


234


767


721









Fleet sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales

16.3 %


15.9 %


16.9 %


17.0 %









North America capacity two-shift utilization

118.3 %


109.1 %


115.1 %


106.4 %

SOURCE General Motors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

GM declares quarterly dividend

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's outstanding common...

GM releases 2025 second-quarter results

General Motors (NYSE: GM) today reported second-quarter 2025 revenue of $47.1 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $1.9 billion, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Automotive

Automotive

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics