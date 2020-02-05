GM Reports Earnings and Provides 2020 Outlook

DETROIT, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today reported solid 2019 full-year earnings that were heavily impacted by a work stoppage in the third and fourth quarters. However, underlying performance remained strong, driven by sales of GM's all-new full-size pickups and the company's ongoing cost actions.

Full-year 2019 results:

EPS-diluted of $4.57 and EPS-diluted-adjusted of $4.82

and EPS-diluted-adjusted of EPS diluted-adjusted includes $(1.89) impact from the strike, and a $0.12 benefit from Lyft and PSA revaluations

impact from the strike, and a benefit from Lyft and PSA revaluations Full-year income of $6.7 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $8.4 billion , which includes a $(3.6) billion impact from the strike

and EBIT-adjusted of , which includes a impact from the strike Full year EBIT-adjusted margin of 6.1 percent

GM North America EBIT-adjusted of $8.2 billion , and EBIT-adj. margin of 7.7 percent

, and EBIT-adj. margin of 7.7 percent GM Financial reported record EBT-adjusted of $2.1 billion

Fourth-quarter 2019 results:

EPS-diluted of $(0.16) and EPS-diluted-adjusted of $0.05

and EPS-diluted-adjusted of EPS-diluted-adjusted includes a $(1.39) impact from the strike and $(0.02) impact from Lyft and PSA revaluations

impact from the strike and impact from Lyft and PSA revaluations Revenue of $30.8 billion

GM North America EBIT-adjusted of $0.3 billion

Record GM Financial EBT-adjusted of $0.5 billion

Click here to download the full press release to see GM's 2020 outlook and reconciliations of non-GAAP and GAAP measures, or visit the GM Investor Relations website.

Capital Markets Day Investor Event

GM will host a webcast for investors today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST. Leadership will share various strategic updates, as well as 2019 fourth quarter and calendar year business results and 2020 guidance.

The format of the webcast will include presentations by leadership followed by a question-and-answer session. To join the live video webcast click here.

For audio only, the call-in numbers are:

Call-in (U.S.): 888-808-8618

Call-in (international/caller-paid): +1-949-484-0645

Conference ID: 9952078

Conference Call Name: General Motors Capital Markets Day

Please phone in at least 15 minutes, but no sooner than 30 minutes, in advance to ensure you are connected to the call.

