GM Reports Income from Continuing Operations of $1.1 Billion and EBIT-adjusted of $2.6 Billion

DETROIT, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today announced first-quarter 2018 results reflecting profitability in all operating segments and record earnings in China and from GM Financial.
Income from continuing operations was impacted by a $0.9 billion special charge related to Korea restructuring. Income from continuing operations and EBIT-adjusted reflect the impact of planned production downtime in preparation for the company's all-new full-size Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra truck launches later this year.
First-quarter 2018 results:
- EPS-diluted of $0.77 and EPS-diluted-adjusted of $1.43
- Revenue of $36.1 billion
- GM North America EBIT-adjusted of $2.2 billion and margin of 8.0 percent
- GM North America is on track to sustain 10 percent full-year margin
- GM International EBIT-adjusted of $0.2 billion, includes record equity income in China of $0.6 billion
- GM Financial EBT-adjusted of $0.4 billion, nearly double year over year
