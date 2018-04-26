GM Reports Income from Continuing Operations of $1.1 Billion and EBIT-adjusted of $2.6 Billion

First-quarter 2018 results:

EPS-diluted of $0.77 and EPS-diluted-adjusted of $1.43

and EPS-diluted-adjusted of Revenue of $36.1 billion

GM North America EBIT-adjusted of $2.2 billion and margin of 8.0 percent

and margin of 8.0 percent GM North America is on track to sustain 10 percent full-year margin

is on track to sustain 10 percent full-year margin GM International EBIT-adjusted of $0.2 billion , includes record equity income in China of $0.6 billion

, includes record equity income in of GM Financial EBT-adjusted of $0.4 billion , nearly double year over year

For complete details and to see reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, click here to download the full press release, or visit the GM Investor Relations website.

Investor analyst conference call

GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra and Executive Vice President and CFO Chuck Stevens will host a conference call for investor analysts at 9:30 a.m. EDT today to discuss first-quarter business results. The call will include introductory remarks followed by a question and answer session for analysts.

Journalists who wish to listen to the call may dial in using the following numbers:

United States: 1-888-808-8618 International: +1-949-484-0645 Name of Call: GM Earnings Call

