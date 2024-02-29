GM Sectec and Ground Labs Partner to Accelerate the Transition to PCI DSS v4.0

The announcement of the alliance is made on the sidelines of GM Sectec's annual client forum "GM Sectec Connections 2024", held in Merida, Mexico, with the participation of more than 60 clients from around the world, including strategic partners.

MIAMI and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- GM Sectec, a global leader in managed detection, response, and payment security, and Ground Labs, a global leader in data discovery and remediation solutions, today announced a strategic design partnership to offer comprehensive solutions that streamline the transition process to the new PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) v4.0 standard. This new partnership was announced at GM Sectec's annual customer summit being held in Merida, Mexico, which brings together influential security leaders from across the globe.

PCI DSS v4.0 officially goes into effect on April 1, 2024, with a full compliance deadline of March 31, 2025. Merchants, financial institutions, and service providers must begin the transition from PCI DSS v3.2.1 now to achieve compliance with the regulations and ensure uninterrupted business operations. To expedite this journey, GM Sectec and Ground Labs, have formed a key partnership to help accelerate the transition to PCI DSS v4.0 for organizations, ensuring the security and compliance of their clients in this ever-evolving digital landscape.

Data discovery is explicitly called out as a way of addressing adherence to PCI DSS v4.0. Under the new standard, organizations must revalidate their scope every 12 months, making data discovery a fundamental capability for organizations looking to comply.

Data discovery plays a crucial role in meeting the requirements of PCI DSS v4.0, particularly with the now mandatory 6- or 12-monthly scope revalidation requirement. Data discovery is instrumental in defining PCI DSS scope, establishing the cardholder environment, and identifying the presence of cardholder data.

Ground Labs' primary focus revolves around developing technology that addresses the growing challenges of data management and regulatory compliance. Their flagship product, Enterprise Recon, exemplifies this commitment. This award-winning data discovery solution offers continuous scanning, on-demand remediation, and robust data management capabilities. It empowers organizations with unparalleled visibility and control over their most valuable data assets and delivers a strong foundation for effective data management.

Enterprise Recon automates the scope revalidation process and provides assessment-ready reporting to satisfy PCI DSS compliance requirements. Its in-built remediation capabilities enable IT security teams to manage and mitigate any findings with minimal additional resource overheads.

GM Sectec, as one of the largest cyber defense and fraud prevention companies focused on payment security, offers an easy path to PCI DSS v4.0 compliance. A Visa Preferred Partner and certified by the PCI Security Standards Council, GM Sectec's team of Qualified Security Assessors (QSAs), are fully trained on all key changes to PCI DSS v4.0 requirements.

"GM Sectec is thrilled to partner and work with Ground Labs to simplify PCI DSS v4.0 compliance as a streamlined glide path to compliance validation, an evolutionary pivot in cybersecurity in recent years. Ground Labs provides a sterling offering to complement the PCI expertise of the GM Sectec team," said Hector Guillermo Martinez, President of GM Sectec.

"This partnership is a powerful combination of Ground Labs' deep expertise in data discovery and remediation, and GM Sectec's extensive capability security consulting and managed service capabilities. The result is a complete turn-key solution for organizations, to identify, understand, and protect their sensitive data, and to meet the stringent security requirements of PCI DSS v4.0," said Stephen Cavey, Co-founder and CEO of Ground Labs. "At the same time, organizations can leverage the same capabilities to meet evolving privacy and data security laws across the LATAM region, and in more than 50 countries globally."

GM Sectec has more than 50,000 customers and end users across 50+ countries worldwide and has been recognized for its high standards of Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. The company has passed the most stringent world-class certifications, such as SOC 2 Type 2 Service Organization, CSAA Certified, PCI Qualified Security Assessor, PCI Approved Scanning Vendor, PCI Point-to-Point-Encryption (P2PE), PCI VISA PIN, PCI 3DS, UL Listed, and FIRST members.

GM Sectec is a leading cyber defense and managed security services provider with operations in 50 countries worldwide and over 50 years of continuous service. GM Sectec solutions and services cover three core areas: Risk, Governance, Compliance, Managed Security Services, and Fraud Prevention and Consulting, which in combination protect and detect advanced attacks and respond to them effectively, reducing business risk, fraud, and cybercrime. Founded in 1970 as General Computer Corporation and later as GM Group in the 1990s, GM Sectec has an extensive track record and experience in the management of policies and integrated processes of technologies and standards for data protection in payment system risk. GM Sectec is a Top 150 Cybersecurity company in 2022 by Cybercrime Magazine, and was named winner of two global InfoSec Awards in 2023: Hot Company MDR Service Provider and Hot Company MSSP. To learn more about GM Sectec, visit our website: www.gmsectec.com

