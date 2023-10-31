GM Sectec Ranked #30 for Managed Security Service Providers of 2023

GM Sectec recognized for 7th year in a row in this annual list of top 250 MSSPs, MDRs and SOCaaS around the world.

SAN JUAN, PR and MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Sectec, a global leader in cybersecurity, has been included in the list of the Top 250 MSSPs for 2023, made by MSSP Alert, an entity that recognizes the top Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) around the world. This marks the seventh year in a row that GM Sectec has earned this recognition, and the #30 ranking is a significant improvement of 127 positions from the previous year.

The listed MSSP's proactively investigate, monitor, manage and mitigate cyber threats for businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and non-profit organizations of all sizes.

The rankings are based on MSSP Alert 2023's reader survey combined with the digital media site's global editorial coverage of managed security service providers. The fifth annual list and research report tracks the growth and evolution of the managed security services market.

The Top 250 MSSPs and associated survey participants continue to grow faster than the overall managed security market. Indeed, survey participants expect to grow annual MSSP revenues by 20% in 2023 vs. 2022. That's faster than the overall cybersecurity services market. Canalys, one of the world's leading technology market analysts, expects the overall cybersecurity services market to grow by 14% in 2023.

"Being ranked #30, and having increased 127 positions in one year in the Top 250 MSSP list, is a great achievement for our organization and shows our commitment to helping organizations around the world develop and implement security strategies and tools that enable them to effectively manage digital risk. GM Sectec's growth is driven by a laser focus on PCI 4.0 compliance including scalable, reliable, and high-performance solutions including SIEMaaS, FirsToken, and DataPreserve. These innovative offerings help our clients simplify the PCI 4.0 compliance and renewal process, which is one of the biggest and most challenging changes in cybersecurity in recent years", commented Hector Guillermo Martinez, President of GM Sectec.

The list of the top 250 IT security service providers and associated report can be found here: https://www.msspalert.com/top-250-2023

About GM Sectec

GM Sectec is a leading cyber defense and managed security services provider with operations in 50 countries worldwide and over 50 years of continuous service. GM Sectec solutions and services cover three core areas: Risk, Governance, and Compliance, Managed Security Services, and Fraud Prevention and Consulting, which in combination are to protect and detect advanced attacks and respond to them effectively, reducing business risk, fraud, and cybercrime. Founded in 1970 as General Computer Corporation and later as GM Group in the 1990s, GM Sectec has an extensive track record and experience in the management of policies and integrated processes of technologies and standards for data protection in payment system risk. GM Sectec is a listed Top 150 Cybersecurity company in 2022 by Cybercrime Magazine, and was named winner of two global InfoSec Awards in 2023: Hot Company MDR Service Provider and Hot Company MSSP. To learn more about GM Sectec, visit our website: www.gmsectec.com

