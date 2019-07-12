GMA Brand Awareness Expands Worldwide with Strategic Partners in Six Countries to Deliver Culture in Music

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Melody Awards & Festival 2019, hosted by Taiwan Ministry of Culture, has concluded on June 29th. Festival programs and design were expanded to more strategic alliances with music festivals worldwide, including TIMM from Japan, BMMF from Thailand, Live at Heart from Sweden, as well as new partners, MU:CON from Korea, City ROARS Festival from Malaysia, and Playtime Festival from Mongolia. GMA Music Festival this year was well received for highlighting popular music in Taiwan. GMA Showcase also included music across many regions and genres this year. For the first time, GMA Heat collaborated with Le Bureau Export in France and Singapore Music Society, and supported by many fans. "It's an honor and pleasure to participate in GMA activities and panels, and we look forward to more opportunities in future," said La Bureau Export representative, Benjamin Demelemester.