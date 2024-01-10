GMA Consulting and University of Nevada, Las Vegas' Black Fire Innovation Announce Additional Details Around Joint Entrepreneur Boot Camp

Exclusive, In-Person Multi-Day Boot Camp Begins February 28, 2024; Open and Available to Current UNLV Students, Alumni, and Interested Entrepreneurs at No Cost

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GMA Consulting ("GMA"), a leading gaming, entertainment, sports, and hospitality research and consulting firm, and UNLV's Black Fire Innovation ("Black Fire") have now announced additional details on their interactive and immersive boot camp initiative, designed to empower aspiring entrepreneurs by guiding them through a comprehensive start-up process and shedding light on the challenges that often hinder the transformation of innovative ideas into successful businesses.

Black Fire Innovation

After commencing the long-term collaboration between GMA and Black Fire on October 17, 2023, with a "pitch day," featuring four start-ups from the UNLV Incubator powered by Hughes Center, the new boot camp is officially open and available to current UNLV students, alumni, and any interested entrepreneurs. Both programs are representative of the enduring partnership between GMA and Black Fire, underscoring both parties' dedication to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship.

The exclusive, in-person multi-day boot camp is free of charge and begins February 28, 2024, at the UNLV Incubator at Hughes Center. It will be structured as an interactive workshop, providing participants with hands-on experience and practical insights into the dynamic world of entrepreneurship. The program aims to foster a collaborative learning environment where participants can engage in meaningful discussions, ask questions, and receive mentorship from seasoned professionals who have navigated the challenges of building successful ventures.

Details on the program, including a short application for a chance to participate, can be found at the following link: http://tinyurl.com/ynw753w7. Interested parties can also email [email protected] to learn more.

"After a very successful pitch day, we are thrilled to move forward on the next step of our strategic partnership with UNLV's Black Fire Innovation in launching this joint boot camp initiative," said Seth Schorr, GMA Consulting Founding Partner and Executive-in-Residence at UNLV. "Entrepreneurship is a journey filled with highs and lows, and through this program, we aim to provide a roadmap that not only highlights the path to success but also equips participants with the necessary skills to overcome obstacles commonly faced in the start-up landscape."

Dr. Robert Rippee, Executive Director of Black Fire Innovation and the UNLV Incubator powered by Hughes Center, added: "We believe that this joint initiative will serve as a catalyst for fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among our students. By combining GMA Consulting's expertise with UNLV's commitment to providing cutting-edge educational opportunities, we are creating an unparalleled experience for aspiring entrepreneurs."

In addition to Seth Schorr, fellow GMA Consulting Founding Partners Matthew Chilton, Steve Gallaway, Josh Swissman, Kit Szybala, and Seth Young have also committed to participate in the program. Aspiring entrepreneurs will have the unique opportunity to learn from leaders with direct and diverse experience in the start-up space.

With nearly 30 years of experience in the casino industry, Schorr will offer international casino and entrepreneurial expertise to the program, while Chilton will teach participants all facets of operations, including research, development, evaluation and implementation of new products, services, and technology. Gallaway's areas of expertise include casino, hotel and integrated resorts feasibility studies, operational reviews, due diligence, development, and marketing analysis. Swissman, a uniquely accomplished marketing executive and Managing Director of GMA, will discuss his successful track record of developing ambitious strategies to elevate profit by implementing loyalty program technology and continuous improvement initiatives that foster growth, success, and increased consumer loyalty, while Szybala – also a Managing Director of GMA – will discuss feasibility studies, due diligence assignments, strategic planning assessments, strategic advisory engagements, and market assessments. Young, a serial entrepreneur and internationally known interactive gaming expert with a successful track record of continuously being at the forefront of new gaming technologies and strategies, will provide insight via his career as a leader in strategy, innovation, and operations.

The boot camp will cover various aspects of entrepreneurship, including ideation, market research, business model development, funding strategies, and effective team collaboration. By the end of the program, participants will not only have a foundational understanding of the entrepreneurial ecosystem but will also have honed the skills necessary to transform their innovative ideas into thriving businesses.

For more information on the program, including an application for a chance to participate, please visit http://tinyurl.com/ynw753w7 or email [email protected].

About GMA Consulting

GMA Consulting is a modern consulting firm created through the merger of Global Market Advisors and The Strategy Organization. Founding Partners Matthew Chilton, Steve Gallaway, Seth Schorr, Josh Swissman, Kit Szybala, and Seth Young each have decades of deep-rooted experience in the hospitality, gaming, entertainment, web3, iGaming and online sports betting industries. In 2023, the firm also launched its Government Relations and Strategic Communications business units. The company's client list spans the majority of public gaming companies, 85 Native American tribes, commercial and investment banks, and government agencies from around the world. For more information on GMA Consulting, please visit www.gmaconsulting.com.

About UNLV Black Fire Innovation

Located at the Harry Reid Research and Technology Park, Black Fire Innovation serves to accelerate innovation for hospitality, gaming, and entertainment. Opened in 2020 in collaboration with Caesars Entertainment Corporation, this living lab is ideal for engaging in cutting edge translation research and innovation. Within the facility, industry can work with researchers, students, and entrepreneurs to create disruptive innovations. As the home to both tech developments and early-stage startups, Black Fire will have a resounding impact for decades to come. For more information on UNLV's Office of Economic Development, please visit www.unlv.edu/econdev.

