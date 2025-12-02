GMA Consulting Welcomes Industry Leader Alex Dixon as Senior Advisor

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GMA Consulting proudly announces the appointment of Alex Dixon as Senior Advisor, further strengthening the firm's leadership in gaming, hospitality, and entertainment advisory. A strategic CEO and corporate board member, Dixon brings more than 20 years of executive experience spanning Resorts World Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Goldman Sachs —leading ground-up property openings, large-scale financings, and operational turnarounds for Fortune 500, private-equity, and non-profit organizations.

Alex Dixon, Senior Advisor

"I'm thrilled to join GMA Consulting and contribute to an organization that's redefining strategic advisory in our industry," said Alex Dixon. "Gaming and hospitality are at an inflection point where land-based operators must unlock value from underutilized real estate to drive long term returns. GMA's client-first, evidence-based approach aligns perfectly with my own commitment to operational excellence and responsible growth. Together, we'll help clients navigate complexity and create lasting enterprise and community value."

As CEO of Q Casino + Resort and the Dubuque Racing Association, Dixon led a full-scale revitalization—securing $155 million in financing to redevelop Schmitt Island, a 200-acre recreation and entertainment district driving regional economic growth across Eastern Iowa. Earlier in his career, he guided PureStar (Brady Linen) through a successful transition to a private-equity–backed enterprise and played key leadership roles in MGM's $825 million sale of Circus Circus Las Vegas and the $960 million development of MGM Springfield.

Dixon's extensive background combines hands-on operational leadership with deep financial and strategic expertise. A former investment banker with Goldman Sachs, he advised on landmark transactions including Disney's $7.4 billion acquisition of Pixar, Cendant's $638 million IPO of Jackson Hewitt, and ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum's $2.3 billion RasGas financing. His foundation in corporate finance, M&A, and capital structuring has informed a career marked by measurable business transformation and sustainable performance improvement.

"Alex brings a rare combination of strategic foresight, operational depth, and financial discipline," said Steve Gallaway, Managing Partner of GMA Consulting. "He's launched and led some of the most recognizable properties in the industry, navigated complex transactions, and fostered high-performing teams through times of growth and change. His perspective as both an operator and a financier makes him an invaluable addition to our team."

Beyond his executive achievements, Dixon is a recognized advocate for responsible gaming. He serves on the boards of the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) and the American Gaming Association (AGA), where he helps advance scientific research on responsible gaming and advocates on behalf of the US commercial gaming industry.

As Senior Advisor with GMA Consulting, Dixon will focus on helping clients accelerate growth through real estate and capital development, multi-site operations optimization, new market entry project management, and community-driven redevelopment initiatives across North America, the Middle East and Asia.

About GMA Consulting

GMA Consulting is a modern consulting firm created through the merger of Global Market Advisors and The Strategy Organization. Founding Partners Matthew Chilton, Steve Gallaway, Seth Schorr, Josh Swissman, and Kit Szybala each have decades of deep-rooted experience in the hospitality, gaming, sports, entertainment, iGaming and online sports betting industries. In 2023, the firm also launched its Government Relations, Strategic Communications, and Executive Placement business units. The company's client list spans the majority of public gaming companies, 85 Native American tribes, commercial and investment banks, and government agencies from around the world. For more information on GMA Consulting, please visit www.gmaconsulting.com.

