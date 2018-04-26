GMA Fund Names Finance Veteran Rhett Rowe Chief Revenue Officer

Prior to North American Bancard, Rowe held C-level positions at Great Lakes Business Credit, Key Bank, First National Bank of Colorado, PMFCU, Arvest Bank and others. He started in commercial banking after earning his degree in Economics at the University of Michigan and soon followed with an MBA in Finance from the University of Detroit. Through his tenure, he has been known to be innovative and never settling for status quo for his clients and teams.

"Rhett is a well-regarded leader with 25-plus years of experience propelling sales and growth in B2B and B2C lending across several dimensions," said Steve Brown, President & Chief Strategy Officer, GMA. "It's an exciting time at GMA as we go through a period of rapid growth to broaden our suite of financing products. We are thrilled to have him join the team to help us scale the businesses globally as we harness the combined powers of programmatic and machine learning to deliver significant lifts in specialty finance delivery performance and ROI."

"The move to apply the full depth of my lending skills and experiences to broaden GMA's product line is awesome -- no one will be doing it more successfully than GMA," said Rowe. "I'm honored to be leading the sales teams here—forging new partnerships to ensure ongoing growth for the company and the platforms at-large."

In addition to his position at GMA, Rowe is active in ACG, TMA, CFA/IFA as well as RMA chapters. Rowe will continue as president of Milford Presbyterian Church and chairman of the Howell Nature Center.

About GMA

GMA is transforming the way the world experiences financial services. We meet consumer and small business owners with attractive financing solutions:

Factoring

Merchant Cash Advance

Hard Money Real Estate

Asset Based Lending (ABL)

A subsidiary, CoreFund Capital, is purpose-built to effectively deliver invoice factoring within the Transportation vertical, and soon to include Energy, Staffing and General industry types. GMA is trusted by thousands of companies.

