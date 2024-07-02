GMA, The Largest Broadcast Network in The Philippines, Selects IPV Curator to Power Automated Workflows in the Cloud

CHICAGO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GMA Network, the Philippines' largest broadcasting company, produces superior entertainment, comprehensive news, and information worldwide through its TV, radio, online platforms, and media-related ventures. GMA has selected IPV Curator to manage its extensive media library to accelerate and automate its video production workflows.

Curator's intelligent media management software will enable GMA's team of over 400 editors to collaborate efficiently on media production. Curator will power remote media workflows across teams and territories, provide efficiencies to the project review and approval process, and generate increased media quality and productivity.

By leveraging IPV Curator, producers and editors can navigate GMA's massive video archive more easily and find existing media assets faster. GMA's fast deployment of Curator will also expedite its cloud transformation and enable seamless connectivity between Adobe creatives and their content libraries in the AWS cloud to achieve native cloud editing, remote collaboration, and intelligent media management.

Felipe S. Yalong, EVP and CFO at GMA, said, "I'm excited to begin our cloud transformation journey with IPV Curator and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Editors can efficiently work from anywhere on any bandwidth, providing robust, global production continuity and easy access to all our media clips in seconds." Yalong continued, "This will be a game-changer for GMA. Curator will allow us to search, locate, reuse, and generate new revenue streams from our archived media."

GMA will utilize AWS cloud storage, allowing Curator users native cloud editing, with intelligent search that leverages Amazon Rekognition. This will provide significant productivity gains and the ability to discover content and analytics from GMA's media library rapidly.

TechTwist, a renowned consultant, systems integrator, and long-term partner for GMA, will serve as the project consultant and tier 1 support for GMA. A leader in linear and non-linear broadcasting, Tech Twist is an expert in media workflows, remote working solutions, cloud transformation, and enterprise IT. It will help GMA redefine its news production and broadcasting.

Mark Hudson, CMO, at IPV, commented, "IPV is proud to be selected by GMA Network to offer world-class media asset management capabilities. By utilizing IPV Curator, GMA can revolutionize how media is created, stored, accessed, and edited to enjoy a fully connected media supply chain without any need for interruptive downloading of content. GMA will enjoy more efficient, productive media operations, significantly enhanced collaboration, and access to the best-of-class cloud-based integrations." For more information, please visit ipv.com

About GMA

GMA Network (Global Media Arts or simply GMA) is a Philippine free-to-air television and radio network. It is the flagship property of publicly traded GMA Network, Inc. The network operates across the Philippine archipelago through the GMA Regional TV department which has 7 originating stations and 46 relay stations nationwide. Its programming is also available outside the Philippines through the Philippine pay television channels GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV and GMA News TV International which is available through satellite and cable TV systems worldwide.

https://www.gmanetwork.com/

About IPV

IPV Curator is the premier end-to-end multimedia asset management (MAM) and remote editing solution for enterprise businesses. It empowers teams worldwide to scale video production seamlessly. Curator protects production-related revenues by enabling productive remote editing, ensures brand consistency through brand asset control, improves ROI through content reuse, and optimizes storage and asset management control.

https://www.ipv.com/

About TechTwist

Founded in 2014. TechTwist aims to become the market leader in delivering technology advancements in its various platforms to customers in the Philippines and eventually other parts of the world. The company's goal is to provide solutions that will help maximize our client's efficiency and long-term commercial benefits. We strive to achieve this by offering state-of-the-art technology, innovation, leadership, and partnership..

TechTwist Corporation – Technology Solutions Provider

