GMB Partners With Acme Hardesty To distribute BOTANIPLEX™ Natural Active Ingredients for Personal Care Products

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 21, 2021 j/PRNewswire/ -- Green Mountain Biotech has partnered with Acme Hardesty to expand its reach in the U.S. and Canadian markets, offering safe and effective botanical blends for the cosmetic and personal care industries.

GMB has a team of experts in biology, chemistry and traditional Chinese medicine, with collaborations with international experts in bacteriology, dermatology, mycology, virology and medicinal plants. By working together, GMB produces and offers rich, potent unique cosmetic solutions to address current needs of manufacturers and end-consumers.

GMB is tirelessly working to create high-quality, purified botanical extracts for skin conditions like acne, eczema and various viral infections. It has come up with its BOTANIPLEX™, which includes botanical combinations used to control dermatological symptoms and help the skin repairs itself to restore skin health.

GMB founder and CEO Mrs. Roni Kramer said, "with years of rigorous scientific research and clinical testing, GMB has developed high-quality sustainable active herbal formulas to add to cosmetic products." Mrs. Kramer said, "the increase in consumer demand for natural skin care products and the strong partnership between the two companies will let the consumers discover the healing power of the botanicals originated from the Green Mountain sources."

CTO Dr. Yonit Bomstein said, "skin disorders result from symptoms triggered by abnormalities in numerous physiological pathways. According to Dr. Bomstein, plants synthesize a wide variety of molecules that are not found anywhere else. Some phytochemicals can modulate the pathways to support skin function."

Dr. Bomstein said, "Our ongoing research is aimed at discovering new and better botanical blends that also address additional skin disorders."

The products are available in the US and Canada through https://www.acme-hardesty.com/ distribution.

