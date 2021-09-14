GME Supply Acquires Gearcor of Conklin, NY

COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GME Supply ("GME") is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of Gearcor, based in Conklin, NY. Gearcor is a major supplier of FR Uniforms, Workwear, Safety Footwear, PPE and Fall Protection Equipment to companies primarily in the wind and renewable energy sector, utilities, and energy distribution industries.

The acquisition supports GME's strategy to expand throughout North America. Headquartered in Columbia, MO, GME also has showrooms, fall protection training facilities and distribution centers in Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Corona, CA, and Denver, CO. Additionally, Gearcor's facility near Binghamton, NY enables the Company to better serve customers in the Northeastern United States.

"We're incredibly excited to have Gearcor join our team of Gear Experts," said Beau Aero, President and founder of GME. "Our shared focus on unmatched service and expertise fits perfectly with the needs of the customers we serve in construction, telecom and the utility industry. Gearcor's unique software platform simplifies procurement and distribution of uniforms and safety equipment to companies and their employees, particularly in the wind, solar, and energy distribution markets. The two companies will be able to leverage each other's distinct advantages to better serve our customers."

"Our partnership with GME gives Gearcor greater buying power and more locations to reduce shipping times to our customers." said Carol Yeager of Gearcor. "Together we will be able to provide more value to similar industries that would benefit from our business model such as utility infrastructure and offshore wind."

About GME:

GME is North America's premier outfitter of fall protection, safety equipment, and gear for at-height workers, industry, and construction. GME is headquartered in Columbia, MO with distribution hubs in Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, and Denver, CO. In 2019, the company was an honoree of INC Magazine's Best Workplace Award, and in 2018 was named Affiliated Distributors Member of the Year. For more information, visit www.gme.com .

About Gearcor:

Gearcor is a leading supplier of FR uniforms, workwear, safety footwear, PPE and fall protection equipment to companies in a variety of industries including transportation, construction, distribution, and the renewable energy sector. Gearcor's technology solutions streamline procurement and distribution of employee safety equipment. For more information, visit: www.gearcor.com .

