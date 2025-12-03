GME Supply Announces Leadership Transition Effective January 1, 2026

COLUMBIA, Mo., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GME Supply , a leading omni-channel distributor of safety and productivity equipment and the premier outfitter for trade professionals, today announced that Ryan Keogh will become President and Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2026. Current CEO Caleb Messer will assume the role of Executive Chairman, focusing on long-term strategy, industry engagement, and external partnerships. Founder Beau Aero will continue to serve on the Board of Directors and remain active in strategic initiatives, including M&A.

Messer, who joined GME when the business employed fewer than ten people, has seen the company grow substantially. "It's been one of the great privileges of my life to help build this organization from five people in a single office to hundreds of associates across North America," said Messer. "As we've scaled, I've come to recognize how much I enjoy focusing on long-range opportunities. I am energized when I get to spend time understanding shifts in our clients' worlds, building industry relationships, and helping chart the next chapters of growth. I'm excited to assume the role of Executive Chairman while continuing to work closely with Ryan and our leadership team."

Messer added, "I'm honored to follow in the footsteps of my longtime mentor, partner, and friend, Beau Aero. His continued involvement on the Board and in strategic initiatives will help us ensure that we continue to grow, and that all of our stakeholders benefit in the process."

Ryan Keogh currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer. Known for his operational excellence, people-centered leadership style, and strategic insight, Keogh has been instrumental in scaling the company's capabilities and strengthening its organizational culture.

"I was incredibly excited for the opportunity to join GME when I saw the company and culture that Beau, Caleb, and the team had built," Keogh said. "The years I have spent here have been among the most invigorating and fun in my career. It is an honor to take the baton and work with the world class team we have assembled to continue growing and adding value for our customers and suppliers."

"Ryan is a trusted leader across GME, a tremendous thought partner, and someone who deeply understands our customers, our people, and the markets we serve," Messer said. "He is exceptionally well-positioned to lead the company into its next phase."

Aero commented, "Caleb and Ryan represent the best of GME. Caleb's strategic vision and Ryan's leadership will position the company for continued growth and impact. I look forward to supporting both of them as we advance GME's mission."

GME Supply is an award-winning global provider of safety equipment, tools, training, and customized workwear for trade professionals. Headquartered in Columbia, MO, GME has proudly been the trusted Gear Experts for trade workers for 20 years. Clients rely on GME for equipment expertise, digital tools, exceptional service, and world-class training.

