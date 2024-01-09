GME Supply Elevates Andrea Seeley to Vice President of Human Resources

COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GME Supply Company, a leading industry provider, is proud to announce the promotion of Andrea Seeley to the esteemed position of Vice President of Human Resources. This strategic appointment underscores GME's commitment to fostering internal talent and strengthening its leadership team.

Andrea Seeley Elevated to Vice President of Human Resources

Caleb Messer, CEO of GME Supply Company, spoke highly of Andrea Seeley's contributions: "Andrea is a cornerstone business partner and model teammate. As our company has grown, Andrea has been instrumental in navigating the complexity of operating in multiple countries and integrating those individuals who have joined our team through new partnerships. She is steadfast in her commitment to our values and is always vocal in ensuring that everyone throughout the organization understands how what they do matters."

Ms. Seeley, who previously served as GME's Director of HR, has played a pivotal role in the company's achievements. Under her leadership, GME has been honored with the prestigious Affiliated Distributors Best Workplace award for three consecutive years and has received recognition as an INC Magazine Best Workplace. Prior to her tenure at GME, Andrea held sales and leadership roles in diverse industries such as manufacturing, mortgage lending, and supply chain and logistics.

Andrea Seeley holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Communication and Public Relations from Culver-Stockton College. Currently pursuing her Executive MBA at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, her commitment to continuous learning aligns seamlessly with GME Supply Company's ethos of excellence.

Reflecting on her journey with GME Supply Company since 2015, Andrea Seeley expressed her enthusiasm: "It's been a joy to be part of the GME group. The business has grown immensely, and so has the strength and size of our team. I'm excited about what the next few years will bring for our family of brands. We have opportunities in front of us that we will work to attain together, and I'm honored to lead in this pivotal role."

GME Supply Company looks forward to the continued success and growth under Andrea Seeley's leadership as Vice President of Human Resources. For media inquiries, please contact Marc Rosenstock.

About GME Supply:

GME is North America's premier outfitter of fall protection, safety equipment, gear, and training for at-height workers, industry, and construction. GME is headquartered in Columbia, MO with facilities in or near Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, Denver, CO, Binghamton, NY, and Toronto, ON. GME is a member of the 2022 Industrial Distribution "Big 50" and is a previous honoree of INC Magazine's Best Workplace Award. The company is also a repeat winner of Best Workplace, Member of the Year, and Safety Supplier of the Year honors in the prestigious Affiliated Distributors collective. For more information, please visit gme.com.

