The new platform empowers clients with custom catalogs, multi-level order approvals, and a searchable five-year order history.

COLUMBIA, Mo., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GME Supply, an award-winning global provider of safety equipment, tools, training, and customized workwear for trade professionals, today announced the launch of Gearcor PRO, the next generation of its popular digital B2B purchasing platform. Gearcor PRO consolidates the company's legacy ordering systems into a single platform serving clients across all of the end markets the GME Family of companies serves.

GME Supply Launches Gearcor PRO, a Digital Procurement Platform Unifying B2B Purchasing Across Three Brands.

Gearcor PRO is uniquely designed to solve the digital procurement challenges of organizations where purchasing responsibility is distributed across multiple roles and locations. In most contractor and field service operations, the person selecting the gear, the person approving the spend, and the person paying the invoice are not the same. Safety purchasing tends to get spread across static gear lists, manual sign-offs, and separate order records.

Gearcor PRO pulls that workflow into one account structure that matches how the organization is already built. The platform gives administrators control over catalogs and permissions, gives field teams a faster path to approved equipment, and gives finance and leadership visibility into spend by group, department, and region.

Digital Platform Capabilities

Organizational Mapping: Multi-level structures of groups, departments, and regions allow companies to manage and track approvals and spend across an entire footprint.

Multi-level structures of groups, departments, and regions allow companies to manage and track approvals and spend across an entire footprint. Roles and Permissions: More than 20 granular permission settings and pre-built role templates control catalog access, ordering authority, and financial visibility.

More than 20 granular permission settings and pre-built role templates control catalog access, ordering authority, and financial visibility. Company Catalogs: Multi-tier, custom-priced storefronts replace static gear lists, allowing companies to standardize role-specific gear kits, restrict ordering to approved equipment, and administer custom footwear and FR apparel programs.

Multi-tier, custom-priced storefronts replace static gear lists, allowing companies to standardize role-specific gear kits, restrict ordering to approved equipment, and administer custom footwear and FR apparel programs. Task Inbox and Multi-Level Approvals: Pending orders appear in a dedicated Task Inbox with live notification badges. Orders route by dollar threshold or through multi-step managerial approval.

Pending orders appear in a dedicated Task Inbox with live notification badges. Orders route by dollar threshold or through multi-step managerial approval. Saved Carts and Assigned Carts: Users can create named carts for reordering or internal review, and GME Gear Experts® can build and assign carts directly to a customer account.

Users can create named carts for reordering or internal review, and GME Gear Experts® can build and assign carts directly to a customer account. Self-Service Finance and Searchable History: Accounts payable teams can upload and track multi-state tax exemption certificates, export spend reports, and search a five-year order history by PO number, item description, or keyword.

"Gearcor PRO is not just a software update. It is the next generation of the digital operating system that is built to support our customers for the next decade," said Ryan Keogh, CEO of GME Supply. "Our clients need a fast, transparent, and frictionless way to keep their crews safe and compliant. By unifying all of our digital tools under Gearcor PRO, we are giving procurement and safety managers complete control over spending and compliance while preserving the dedicated, white-glove service they rely on from our Gear Experts."

Continuity for Existing Customers

The launch is an evolution of GME Supply's ordering platform and does not change existing customer accounts or supplier relationships. Custom pricing, company catalogs, account settings, and order history have been migrated to Gearcor PRO. Customers continue to sign in with their existing credentials through a familiar login experience. Orders remain backed by GME Supply's Quick Ship logistics and in-house custom logo application, including embroidery, heat press, screen printing, and custom FR patches.

Availability

Gearcor PRO is available now to GME Supply, Columbia Safety & Supply, and Farwest Line Specialties customers. Additional information is available at www.gmesupply.com/gearcorpro.

About GME Supply

GME Supply is an award-winning global provider of safety equipment, tools, training, and customized workwear for trade professionals. Headquartered in Columbia, MO, GME has proudly been the trusted Gear Experts for trade workers for 20 years. Clients rely on GME for equipment expertise, digital tools, exceptional service, and world-class training. For more information, visit www.gmesupply.com.

SOURCE GME Supply