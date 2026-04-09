GME Supply Appoints Tony Drew as Chief Operating Officer

COLUMBIA, Mo., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GME Supply, a leading omni-channel distributor of safety and productivity equipment and the premier outfitter for trade professionals, today announced the appointment of Tony Drew as Chief Operating Officer. Reporting to President and CEO Ryan Keogh, Drew will help lead the company's operational strategy as GME continues to scale its platform, expand its capabilities, and integrate recent acquisitions.

GME Supply COO Tony Drew and CEO Ryan Keogh

"As our business has continued to expand, so has the scale and complexity of what we do every day," said Ryan Keogh "We have added facilities, expanded our product offerings, and enhanced our digital tools to better serve our clients. With that rapid growth comes a responsibility to ensure our leadership team and operating structure evolve at the same pace. Ensuring we have the right talent is critical to helping us grow organically and achieve the goals within our strategic plan."

Drew joins GME Supply from HD Supply, where he most recently served as Chief Transformation Officer. Over the course of his career, he has held leadership roles at HD Supply, The Home Depot, BELFOR, and McMaster-Carr, building extensive experience in operations, transformation, and acquisition integration across large distribution businesses.

"After a very extensive search process, what stood out to us was Tony's unique balance of operational depth, strategic thinking, energy, and humility," Keogh added. "He has a proven track record of leading large teams and strengthening operating models. Having the right people is critical to our future, and Tony's leadership will ensure we continue to execute at a high level, accelerate our growth, and seamlessly integrate new capabilities into the GME platform."

"I am incredibly excited to join the GME Supply team at such a pivotal time," said Tony Drew. "GME has a tremendous history of growth and a clear, ambitious vision for the future. As industry continues to evolve, digital-first distribution is exactly where the market is heading, and GME is at the forefront of that transformation. I look forward to helping drive this rapid expansion and working alongside such a talented team to continue delivering exceptional value to the trades."

The addition of Drew as COO reflects GME Supply's ongoing commitment to investing in its people, its digital tools, and its customer experience to better serve the trades. By bringing on top-tier talent to focus on operational excellence, GME Supply is positioned to continue adding value for its customers, suppliers, and trade professionals across North America.

About GME Supply

GME Supply is an award-winning global provider of safety equipment, tools, training, and customized workwear for trade professionals. Headquartered in Columbia, MO, GME has proudly been the trusted Gear Experts for trade workers for 20 years. Clients rely on GME for equipment expertise, digital tools, exceptional service, and world-class training.

SOURCE GME Supply