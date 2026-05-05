GME Supply Accelerates Strategic Growth with Acquisition of Peak Trading and ASK Tower Supply

COLUMBIA, Mo., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GME Supply, the industry's leading global provider of safety equipment and customized solutions for trade professionals, is proud to announce the strategic acquisitions of Peak Trading and ASK Tower Supply. This expansion represents a pivotal milestone in the company's growth, further solidifying GME Supply's position as the trusted Gear Experts for the telecommunications, rigging, and industrial safety sectors.

Specialized Expertise and Customer Focus

"Joining forces allows us to scale our specialized tower expertise while maintaining the 'customer-first' mentality that ASK was built on," said Kyle Barr, President of ASK Tower Supply. "We are excited to offer our clients an even broader range of solutions without losing the personal touch they expect."

Furthermore, the acquisition of ASK Tower Supply strengthens GME's presence within the telecommunications infrastructure landscape. ASK Tower Supply brings a specialized focus on site hardware and critical components, perfectly complementing GME's existing safety and rescue equipment. This synergy ensures that tower professionals have access to the most reliable tools for every phase of their project.

A Legacy of Quality and Innovation

The integration of Peak Trading significantly enhances GME Supply's technical capabilities. With over 20 years of expertise in specialized gear, rope access, and rigging hardware, Peak Trading has established a legacy of excellence. This partnership enables GME Supply to provide a more comprehensive range of high-quality products and specialized expertise to professionals across the construction, arborist, and industrial markets.

"Peak Trading has always been about quality and reliability," added Kevin Pitcock, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peak Trading. "By integrating with the larger GME platform, we can now accelerate our innovation and provide our industrial customers with enhanced logistics and a deeper inventory of the rigging and fall protection gear they depend on."

A Unified Vision for the Future

By uniting these resources, GME Supply is creating a powerful, unified platform that delivers specialized products and world-class service faster than ever before.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Peak Trading and ASK Tower Supply into the GME Supply family of companies," said Ryan Keogh, CEO. "These acquisitions are a perfect fit for our long-term vision. Peak Trading is a powerhouse in the rigging and rope access world, and ASK Tower Supply brings technical knowledge in the Telecommunications market that is second to none. Our goal has always been to be the best partner for our customers, and with these new teams on board, we are strengthening our ability to serve specific markets and drive innovation and safety across the industries we serve."

About Peak Trading

Peak Trading is a premier distributor of rope, rigging, and hardware for industrial and outdoor professionals. With a focus on safety and specialized gear, Peak Trading has served the construction and rigging communities with expertise and high-quality products for over 20 years.

About ASK Tower Supply

Based in New Mexico, ASK Tower Supply specializes in providing essential components and supplies for the telecommunications industry, focusing on tower construction, maintenance, and site hardware as well as safety and rescue equipment.

About GME Supply

GME Supply is an award-winning global provider of safety equipment, tools, training, and customized workwear for trade professionals. Headquartered in Columbia, MO, GME has proudly been the trusted Gear Experts for trade workers for 20 years. Clients rely on GME for equipment expertise, digital tools, exceptional service, and world-class training. For more information, visit www.gmesupply.com.

SOURCE GME Supply