GME Supply of Columbia, MO Recruits Vice President of Marketing

COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GME Supply Company's ("GME") President, Caleb Messer, announced that the company has named Marc Rosenstock as Vice President of Marketing.

"The GME team is incredibly excited to welcome Marc to the team," said Messer. "We have accomplished a lot over the last several years, and we continue to reinvent ourselves. Our future will be built upon the continued development of tools to improve the lives of our clients and associates. Marc was the clear choice for us after an exhaustive national search based on his best-in-class experience turning high performing companies into digitally-enabled pace setters."

Prior to joining GME, Marc spent more than two decades in marketing leadership roles in sectors including consumer products, medical devices, and distribution. The companies he has worked for range from start-ups to Fortune 50 multinational corporations. Marc double majored in Engineering and Economics at the University of Pennsylvania, and received his MBA from the University of Chicago.

"I am ecstatic to be joining such an amazing organization with a great reputation among its customers for delivering great service with incredible expertise," said Rosenstock. "I look forward to continuing the development of capabilities during a time when more investment than ever is being made in the sectors we serve."

About GME Supply:

GME is North America's premier outfitter of fall protection, safety equipment, and gear for at-height workers, industry, and construction. GME is headquartered in Columbia, MO with facilities in or near Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, Denver, CO, Binghamton, NY, and Toronto, ON. In 2019, the company was an honoree of INC Magazine's Best Workplace Award, and is a repeat winner of Best Workplace, Member of the Year, and Safety Supplier of the Year honors in the prestigious Affiliated Distributors collective. For more information, visit www.gme.com.

